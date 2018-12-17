×
Ben Simmons has triple-double, 76ers rout Cavaliers 128-105

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    17 Dec 2018, 04:50 IST
AP Image

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ben Simmons had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists for his third triple-double of the season, Joel Embiid scored 24 points and the Philadelphia 76ers won in Jimmy Butler's return, routing Cleveland Cavaliers 128-105 on Sunday.

Butler scored 19 points after missing two games — both losses — with a strained groin.

Landry Shamet added 16 points for Philadelphia, J.J. Redick had 14 points and Wilson Chandler 11.

Cedi Osman and Jordan Clarkson each scored 18 points for Cleveland. Rodney Hood and Matthew Dellavedova each had 13 points, and rookie point guard Collin Sexton added 12.

Philadelphia broke it open after Cleveland cut a 13-point lead to 86-85 late in the third quarter.

The Sixers led 86-73 midway through the quarter, but Cleveland scored 12 straight points and trailed by one on after Larry Nance Jr.'s dunk. Wilson Chandler hit a 3-pointer from the corner as time ran out in the period, starting the deciding run.

NETS 144, HAWKS 127

NEW YORK (AP) — D'Angelo Russell scored 32 points, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 18 and Brooklyn beat Atlanta for its fifth straight victory.

Joe Harris had 16 points and Spencer Dinwiddie added 15. The Nets have won five straight for the first time since March 25-April 2, 2015.

John Collins scored 29 points and Dewayne Dedmon had 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Hawks. The have lost three straight and seven of eight.

