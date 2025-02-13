"Better studio analyst than Reggie Miller" - NBA fans react to Carmelo Anthony reportedly signing deal to broadcast games from next season

NBC has reportedly signed Carmelo Anthony to be a studio analyst as they look to form a crew for their NBA coverage, when they start broadcasting games, starting from the 2025-26 season. The network provider, who partnered with the NBA for a long-term deal, has acquired the services of the charismatic former NBA All-Star.

The announcement has created considerable buzz and has had fans excited for a new era of NBA broadcasting. Fans across the internet appear to be excited about the prospect of Anthony delivering in his new role and the reactions are mostly in support of NBC's decision to hire the former Knicks star.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's how fans reacted to the news:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Already a better studio analyst than Reggie Miller damn," a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

"Finally an OG who not an old head! They needed a ball knower on the set," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

This view of Carmelo Anthony, about how he tends to give the younger generation their flowers, has caught on with various other tweets also highlighting the same.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Others were quick to point out that Melo may be able to analyze his son Kiyan Anthony's games as the Class of 2025 hooper prepares for his first college season.

"Bro finna be analyzing Kiyan real soon" one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

2025 looks set to be a great year for Carmelo Anthony with him likely to be announced as a first-ballot Hall of Famer too. The second act of a great career is here and NBA fans seem to be excited about it.

Carmelo Anthony may be joined by Dwyane Wade and Grant Hill, per reports

According to The Athletic's Andrew Marchand, who broke the news of Carmelo Anthony's deal with NBC, the network is also interested in roping in former All-Stars Dwyane Wade and Grant Hill. Jamal Crawford and Reggie Miller have been signed as game analysts too, as NBC prepares to capture the basketball fans with a tinge of nostalgia.

NBC could benefit from a Carmelo Anthony - Dwyane Wade studio crew - Source: Getty

Carmelo Anthony may not have been able to join LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade in the 'Class of 2003' union at the Miami Heat but he could form an interesting partnership with Wade as a studio analyst.

The duo's friendship is common knowledge and they could deliver great entertainment to fans while serving as a bridge between the older analysts and the present generation. The two NBA legends could act as a bridge since they only recently retired from the league.

Melo who has earned a reputation as a good storyteller, could look at the success stories of the likes of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal in their post-retirement media stints and he could likely have been motivated to take up the role to gain relevance in the NBA business once again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback