Bledsoe scores 27, leads Bucks to 115-92 win over Pistons

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    06 Dec 2018, 09:16 IST
AP Image

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Bledsoe matched his season high with 27 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 15 as the Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 115-92 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

Milwaukee countered an opening basket with nine consecutive points and did not trail after that. The Bucks led 30-21 after one quarter, 56-45 at halftime and then opened the third period with a 19-4 run.

Bledsoe's 3-pointer put Milwaukee up 75-49 with 7:25 left in the third.

Blake Griffin had 31 points and Reggie Jackson scored 15 for the Pistons, who lost their second straight after a five-game winning streak.

The Bucks, who entered with the second-best record in the East behind Toronto, improved to 12-2 at home. They are 4-5 on the road.

Antetokounmpo was limited to six points in the first half on 3-of-8 shooting, but Bledsoe picked up the slack with 18 first-half points.

Griffin kept the Pistons close in the first half with 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 3 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Milwaukee closed the first quarter with a 9-4 spurt. Two free throws by Thon Maker gave the Bucks their biggest lead of the half at 56-43.

Detroit's bench was a combined 3 for 17 in the first half, missing all six 3-point attempts.

TIP-INS

Pistons: G Ish Smith strained his right groin and did not play in the second half.

Bucks: F Khris Middleton was inactive for personal reasons.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Return home to host Philadelphia on Friday.

Bucks: Host Golden State on Friday.

For more AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

