Bogut signs with Cavs seeking another NBA title

Andrew Bogut, 32, faced Cleveland in the NBA Finals the last two years. Now he will try to help the Cavaliers go back-to-back.

by Opta News 03 Mar 2017, 03:26 IST

Andrew Bogut is back in the mix to win a second NBA championship after joining reigning champions the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Bogut, 32, signed with the Cavaliers on Thursday, ending a week in limbo after he was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the 76ers and waived by Philadelphia days later.

Though the former Golden State Warriors centre, who has a postseason average of 5.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 58 appearances, reportedly checked in with other suitors, the Cavaliers were reported to be Bogut's top choice all along.

The Australian veteran certainly knows what he is getting into after going head-to-head with LeBron James and the Cavs in the Finals the last two seasons while playing for the Warriors.

Now he will look to help Cleveland go back-to-back, joining the team with the best record in the Eastern Conference as they fine-tune their roster with playoff time coming into focus.

The Cavaliers also added fellow veteran Deron Williams this week, shoring up a roster James had publicly said needed improvement for a repeat to happen.

Bogut has a career average of 10 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 blocks in 670 games over 12 seasons, while he averaged three points and 8.3 rebounds for the Mavericks this season.