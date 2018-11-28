×
Booker on Suns' future: I'd like to build a super team

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    28 Nov 2018, 06:59 IST
Booker-Devin-Deandre-Ayton-USNews-112718-ftr-getty
Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton

Devin Booker has high hopes for the Phoenix Suns' future.

The 22-year-old guard is one of the best young players in the NBA, but Phoenix have struggled since he entered the league in 2015-16.

Booker, however, said those results have not made him want to leave the Suns.

"I'd like to build a super team," Booker said (via Yahoo Sports). "I'd like the super team to come to me [in Phoenix]."

Booker said the developing core of himself and big man Deandre Ayton should help the Suns add marquee players.

"If that's through free agency, people seeing what we have here with the big fella [Ayton] and myself and wanting to join in on that, to reach higher heights, then I'm with that," Booker said.

Booker – who has averaged 24.9 points and 7.1 assists in 16 appearances this season – has been forced to play point guard for significant portions of games because of Phoenix's inexperience at the position. He said he is willing to do whatever he can to help the team win.

"If it's playmaking, I'll do that," Booker said. "If it's scoring I'll do that. I'm trying to figure out that balance. It's the position I'm in now. We've had a lot of different lineups."

The Suns will face the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. They will head into that game with a 4-15 record.

Omnisport
NEWS
Fetching more content...
