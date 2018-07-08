Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Booker signs max contract extension with Suns

Omnisport
31   //    08 Jul 2018, 13:09 IST
Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns locked up shooting guard Devin Booker to a max contract on Saturday, the team announced.

Booker, 21, is fresh off a season in which he averaged 24.9 points and 4.7 assists per game. 

Though injuries limited him to just 54 games last season, he also averaged 22.1 points in 78 games the year prior.

Phoenix used the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft on center Deandre Ayton. The Suns hope he can partner with Booker to push for a playoff spot in the loaded Western Conference.

Booker's five-year, $158 million extension is the first $100 million contract in Suns history. The Bulls and the Jazz are now the only teams yet to give out a $100 million contract.

Booker's career is off to a strong start. 

He is the youngest player with 60 or 70-point game in NBA history (20 yrs, 145 days). 

He is also the third youngest to reach 4,000 career points (after LeBron James and Kevin Durant), and he averaged the second-most points per game (24.9) by a guard aged 21 or younger (Michael Jordan - 28.2).

