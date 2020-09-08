Boston Celtics 111-89 Toronto Raptors: Twitter reacts as Celtics blow out Raptors

The Boston Celtics were in payback mode in game 5 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals after the Toronto Raptors had fought back from 0-2 down to level the series at 2-2. Jayson Tatum and co. were in no mood of handing the Toronto Raptors another win, and thoroughly dominated them right from tip-off. The Boston Celtics ended the first quarter with an emphatic lead of 25-11, and then piled on the misery for the Toronto Raptors by extending the lead to 27 at half-time. The game was theoretically over already, as the Celtics restricted any hopes of a Raptors revival in the second half.
Players, journalists, and fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the Boston Celtics' blowout win. Many spoke in awe of the all-round quality Brad Stevens' men had on the night and some were critical of Nick Nurse and the Toronto Raptors for losing so poorly in a game that was so important in determining who made it to the Eastern Conference finals.
Here are some of the select reactions from game 5.
Boston Celtics put on a show against the Toronto Raptors
The league was taken aback by just how easy the Boston Celtics had it against the Toronto Raptors in the first-half. The game was over as a contest already, for many.
The balanced scoring from the Celtics will greatly please coach Brad Stevens.
Kemba Walker was in a mood to show he's ready for the Eastern Conference final already.
The opposition guard, Kyle Lowry, was frustrated by how the evening went for his Toronto Raptors and he got a technical for the same, which didn't go down well with his teammates.
Boston Celtics buoyed by big win over Toronto Raptors
The Celtics players were overjoyed with their humongous win at full-time, but they managed to stay grounded and reiterated that the job was far from done.
Jaylen Brown had a tremendous game as he led the Boston Celtics in scoring with 27 points.
Can the Boston Celtics finish off the Toronto Raptors in game 6, now they have a 3-2 lead? Only time will tell.
Published 08 Sep 2020, 07:28 IST