Boston Celtics 111-89 Toronto Raptors: Twitter reacts as Celtics blow out Raptors

The Boston Celtics were in payback mode in game 5 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals after the Toronto Raptors had fought back from 0-2 down to level the series at 2-2. Jayson Tatum and co. were in no mood of handing the Toronto Raptors another win, and thoroughly dominated them right from tip-off. The Boston Celtics ended the first quarter with an emphatic lead of 25-11, and then piled on the misery for the Toronto Raptors by extending the lead to 27 at half-time. The game was theoretically over already, as the Celtics restricted any hopes of a Raptors revival in the second half.

Players, journalists, and fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the Boston Celtics' blowout win. Many spoke in awe of the all-round quality Brad Stevens' men had on the night and some were critical of Nick Nurse and the Toronto Raptors for losing so poorly in a game that was so important in determining who made it to the Eastern Conference finals.

Here are some of the select reactions from game 5.

Boston Celtics put on a show against the Toronto Raptors

Raptors struggled to match the Cletics' energy

The league was taken aback by just how easy the Boston Celtics had it against the Toronto Raptors in the first-half. The game was over as a contest already, for many.

Celtics lead Raptors 62-35 at the half. 👀 pic.twitter.com/brI3ygUPkJ — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) September 7, 2020

This is the third time in the bubble the C’s have blown out the Raptors. They gotta finish this series. ☘️ pic.twitter.com/RCfZyylasD — CelticsContent (@CelticsContent) September 8, 2020

The balanced scoring from the Celtics will greatly please coach Brad Stevens.

Celtics lead 87-63 after three



Brown - 21 points

Walker - 17 points

Tatum - 16 points

Smart - 12 points

Celtics - 54.4% shooting



VanVleet - 16 points

Lowry - 10 points

Siakam - 10 points

Raptors - 8-29 three-pointers — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) September 8, 2020

Kemba Walker was in a mood to show he's ready for the Eastern Conference final already.

The opposition guard, Kyle Lowry, was frustrated by how the evening went for his Toronto Raptors and he got a technical for the same, which didn't go down well with his teammates.

Christ Lowry have some respect — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) September 8, 2020

Kyle Lowry wants the rest of the night off.



I don't blame him. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) September 8, 2020

Serge Ibaka to Kyle Lowry after the tech: "Come on man, we’re losing!"



Celtics bench started cheering 👀



(h/t @taylorrooks) pic.twitter.com/NNLvVFoGPr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 8, 2020

Boston Celtics buoyed by big win over Toronto Raptors

Jaylen Brown was tremendous at both ends of the court

The Celtics players were overjoyed with their humongous win at full-time, but they managed to stay grounded and reiterated that the job was far from done.

Jaylen Brown: “Job’s not finished yet. Still got a lot of work that needs to be done.” #Celtics — Sierra Goodwill (@SierraGoodwill) September 8, 2020

Kemba Walker on his defense with the Celtics and in the playoffs: "I play hard. I just want to win. That's all I can say. I just want to win." — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) September 8, 2020

Jaylen Brown had a tremendous game as he led the Boston Celtics in scoring with 27 points.

27 PTS, 6 RBS, 3 STL@FCHWPO led the charge to put us up 3-2 🔥 pic.twitter.com/szCsRzB8NO — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 8, 2020

“It’s not about winning a game, it’s not about winning three in a series now, it’s about the process of growth when you see that resilience,” Brad Stevens says of our bounce-back effort. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 8, 2020

Can the Boston Celtics finish off the Toronto Raptors in game 6, now they have a 3-2 lead? Only time will tell.

