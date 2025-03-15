Boston Celtics Injury Report (March 15): Exploring Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis' status

The Boston Celtics will play the second leg of a back-to-back on Saturday after playing the Miami Heat on Friday. Boston is scheduled to face the Brooklyn Nets on the road on Saturday. The Celtics got a 103-91 win on Saturday.

Boston was led by Jayson Tatum’s 28 points, while Jrue Holiday had 25 points. Tatum was without his All-Star teammate Jaylen Brown who continues to nurse a knee injury. The team was also without Kristaps Porzingis.

The Celtics bounced back with a win after a tough 118-112 loss to the OKC Thunder on Wednesday. They have won seven of their past 10 games and look primed to secure the second seed in the East.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Jaylen Brown was listed as questionable prior to the Boston Celtics’ game against the Miami heat. He was, however, downgraded to out before tipoff. Brown is dealing with a right knee posterior impingement that has forced him to miss three of the past 10 games.

Kristaps Porzingis, who was listed as doubtful with an undisclosed illness, was ruled out, too. Porzingis has missed the past eight games with the same issue.

Both players are important cogs of Boston’s offense. Brown has played in 55 games this season with averages of 23.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals. Porzingis, meanwhile, has played in 32 games with averages of 18.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.

Both players are questionable for Saturday’s game as well. The Celtics can afford to take precaution as they have a 5.0-game lead over the New York Knicks for the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Boston doesn’t have any other injury concerns other than these two. Expect more clarity on their status prior to tipoff.

How and where to watch Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets?

The Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets matchup is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. EDT on Saturday at Barclays Center. The game will be broadcast locally on YES and NBC SPORTS BOSTON.

Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV. Both require paid subscriptions and can be subject to local blackouts.

