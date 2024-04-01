Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 1 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Boston Celtics will play against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Monday, with the game set to start at 7 p.m. ET.

This is the second meeting between the two teams this season, with the Hornets winning 121-118 on November 20. The game is one of the NBA's six scheduled for the day.

With a record of 58-16, the Celtics are leading the Eastern Conference and the Atlantic Division. They recently clinched a 104-92 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans, putting an end to their two-game losing streak against the Atlanta Hawks.

Despite those setbacks, Boston has been dominant, boasting a 10-2 record in their last 12 games.

Meanwhile, the Hornets, 18-56, are currently positioned 13th in the Eastern Conference and fourth in the Southwest Division. Their latest game resulted in a 130-118 loss to the LA Clippers on Sunday, marking their second consecutive defeat.

Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets injury report

Boston Celtics injury report for April 1

Four players are listed on the Celtics' injury report: Jaylen Brown (hand), Jaden Springer (knee) and Kristaps Porzingis (injury management) are questionable, while JD Davison (ankle) is out.

Player Status Injury Jaylen Brown questionable hand Kristaps Porzingis questionable injury management Jaden Springer questionable knee JD Davison out ankle

Charlotte Hornets injury report for April 1

Five players are listed on the Hornets' injury report: Seth Curry (ankle), Cody Martin (ankle), Mark Williams (back) and LaMelo Ball (ankle) are out, while Aleksej Pokusevski (illness) is a game-time decision.

Player Status Injury Aleksej Pokusevski TBD illness Mark Williams out back LaMelo Ball out ankle Cody Martin out ankle Seth Curry out ankle

Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets starting lineup and depth chart

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart

Player Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard SG Derrick White Sam Hauser SF Jaylen Brown * Jaden Springer * Svi Mykhailiuk PF Jayson Tatum Al Horford Oshae Brissett C Kristaps Porzingis * Xavier Tillman Luka Kornet

Charlotte Hornets starting lineup and depth chart

Player Starter 2nd 3rd PG Vasilije Micic Nick Smith Jr. Amari Bailey SG Tre Mann Bryce McGowens SF Brandon Miller Davis Bertans PF Miles Bridges Aleksej Pokusevski * Leaky Black C Nick Richards Grant Williams Marques Bolden

How to watch the Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets?

The second matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Charlotte Hornets will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports SE-CHA and NBC Sports Boston for home and away coverages, respectively.

It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, with a one-week free trial.

The Celtics hit the court on Monday, surprisingly seeking their first victory against the Hornets this season.

The Celtics rank among the top five teams in nearly every statistical category, excelling in both offense and defense.

Renowned for their prowess beyond the arc, they stand among the best in the NBA, consistently ranking in the top three for 3-point field goals made per game.

Defensively, the Celtics are in the top three in field goal defense, given Porzingis' fearsome interior presence and the explosive guard tandem of Jrue Holiday and Derrick White.

Miles Bridges' return has significantly bolstered the Hornets' roster, with his contributions proving vital in the absence of LaMelo Ball. Currently, Bridges leads the team in scoring, assists and field goal shooting, stepping up admirably to fill the void left by Ball's absence.