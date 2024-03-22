Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 22, 2024

The Boston Celtics leave TD Garden to visit Motor City and take on the Detroit Pistons. Boston, which is 2-0 in the season series, can shut out the hosts with another victory on Friday. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla could make it a more competitive game if he holds back his All-Star duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

The Pistons will have a nearly impossible task of beating the Cs if their opponents play at full strength. Detroit will take on the visitors without Ausar Thompson, Simone Fontecchio, Quentin Grimes, Isaiah Stewart, and Taj Gibson. Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey will spearhead the task of stopping the Eastern Conference juggernaut.

Besides Brown and Tatum, Mazzulla could also sideline Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis. With Jrue Holiday already ruled out, the Celtics coach could allow his second-stringers to give the main players a breather. Payton Pritchard, Luke Kornet and Sam Hauser will have to take on bigger roles if the Green Machine rests some of its stars.

Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons: Preview, prediction betting tips

Little Caesars Arena will host the matchup between the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons on Friday. NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports DET will cover the game locally as the showdown is not on national TV.

Moneyline: Celtics (-1000) vs. Pistons (+650)

Spread: Celtics (-13.0) vs. Pistons (+13.0)

Total (O/U): Celtics (o224.0 -110) vs. Pistons (u224.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons: Game preview

The Boston Celtics can lose their last remaining games and still host a first-round playoff series. They are on a seven-game winning roll which included a 119-94 walloping of the Pistons at home. The Celtics will be confident of sweeping the series but Joe Mazzulla will not likely hold out all of his stars. A decent game from them could be enough to keep their streak going.

The Detroit Pistons will have a chance if the in-form Celtics will not play at full strength. If Tatum, Brown, and Porzingis join Jrue Holiday in street clothes, Monty Williams’ squad could prevent a season shutout. Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey will have to play well on both ends even against the visitors’ backups to win the game.

Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

C - Luke Kornet, PG - Derrick White, SF - Oshae Brissett, SG - Svi Mykhailiuk and G - Jaden Springer will likely start for the Boston Celtics.

Mazzulla could let Xavier Tillman take over Kornet’s spot early and might relieve Springer for more shooting with Payton Pritchard.

F - Tosan Evbuomwan, SG - Evan Fournier, C - Jalen Duren, PG - Cade Cunningham and PG - Jaden Ivey are likely starting for the Detroit Pistons.

Monty Williams has been experimenting with his lineup since early this month. It’s anybody’s guess who he will take out first in the game versus Boston. Chimezie Metu could come in early for Evbuomwan for more frontline stability.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons: Betting tips

Jayson Tatum’s is iffy but if he is cleared to play, he gets a 28.5 over/under points prop. “JT” has had back-to-back 30-point games and should be in that form against the Pistons. Against Detroit’s poor defense and undermanned roster, he is likely to get past his points prop.

Cade Cunningham has a 21.5 over/under points prop. Cunningham struggled to score in his previous three games before dropping 23 points versus the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Without Jrue Holiday and Derrick White likely seeing limited action, he could go over his points prop.

Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons: Prediction

Who will be available for the Boston Celtics on Friday will likely dictate their margin of victory over the Detroit Pistons. If the stars are cleared to suit up, the Cs are likely to overwhelm the Pistons again. If Tatum and others are held out, Detroit should either win the game or lose but cover the +13.0 spread.