Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report for March 30 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Boston Celtics visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, with tipoff at 5 p.m. ET. This will be the second and final game of their season series, with the Celtics winning the first 118-112 on Jan. 20.

The Celtics (57-16) are first in the East and the Atlantic Divison, coming off back-to-back losses to the Atlanta Hawks, snapping their nine-game winning streak. Dejounte Murray dropped a game-high 44 points, 11 of which came in overtime in the 123-122 loss on Thursday.

On the other hand, the Pelicans (45-28) are fifth in the West and first in the Southwest Division, coming off a 107-100 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson combined for 33 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, boasting a +10 net rating.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans injury report

Boston Celtics injury report for March 30

The Celtics have listed two players on their injury report: SG JD Davison (ankle) and G Jaden Springer (knee) have been ruled out.

Player Status Injury JD Davison out ankle Jaden Springer out knee

Will Jrue Holiday play against the New Orleans Pelicans?

Jrue Holiday's absence from the Celtics' lineup extended to five games due to a right shoulder sprain. However, upon his return on Thursday, any lingering effects didn't seem to hinder his performance during his playing time.

Despite the setback, the Celtics maintain a comfortable 11-game lead over the Bucks for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. As the regular season progresses, it's anticipated that head coach Joe Mazzulla may strategically allocate occasional rest days for Holiday and other pivotal players in Boston's roster.

New Orleans Pelicans injury report for March 30

The Pelicans have listed three players on their injury report: SG Dyson Daniels (knee) is probable, while PG Jose Alvarado (oblique) and SF Brandon Ingram (knee) are out.

Player Status Injury Dyson Daniels probable knee Jose Alvarado out oblique Brandon Ingram out knee

What happened to Dyson Daniels?

Dyson Daniels is anticipated to make his return for the first time since Feb. 9. His recent stint in the G League saw him back in action, delivering an impressive performance for the Birmingham Squadron with 22 points, seven steals, six assists and a rebound in just 24 minutes on Wednesday.

As he returns to the NBA scene, the second-year wing is expected to fill a minor bench role, provided he receives clearance for Saturday's game.

He was sidelined due to rehabbing after successfully undergoing meniscus surgery,