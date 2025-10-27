Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans Preview and Prediction - Oct. 27 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans matchup is one of 11 games scheduled for Monday. Both teams are off to terrible starts and are yet to win a game. The Celtics are 13th in the East with a 0-3 record, while the Pelicans are 14th in the West after a 0-2 start.

Ad

The two teams have faced each other in 49 regular-season games so far, with Boston holding a 28-21 lead. They faced off twice last season, as the Celtics won both games.

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans Preview, Odds, Betting Tips and Prediction

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Money line: Celtics +133, Pelicans -135

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Spread: Celtics +2.5 (-105), Pelicans -2.5 (-110)

Total over/under (o/u): Celtics o232.5 (-105), Pelicans u232.5 (-108)

Ad

Trending

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The Celtics have gone from being title contenders to reeling at the bottom of the standings because of a mixture of injuries and offseason changes. While Jayson Tatum ruptured his right Achilles tendon in last season’s playoffs and continues to be out, the roster changes were forced to avoid luxury taxes.

Ad

Boston has so far dropped games against the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons. Most recently, the Celtics lost to the Pistons on Sunday. Jaylen Brown led the team with 41 points, while Payton Pritchard had a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds. Tatum is the only injury concern for Boston.

The Pelicans are winless as well but they have put up a fight in both games so far. After losing 128-122 to the Memphis Grizzlies in the opener, they lost 120-116 (OT) to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

Ad

Zion Williamson (27 points and 10 rebounds) and Trey Murphy (24 points and 10 rebounds) had double-doubles, while newly acquired Jordan Poole had 21 points.

Despite the losses, the Pels must be motivated from the positives they saw in the two games. It’s a matter of paying attention to the minute details, and New Orleans should be set to get on the win column.

The Pelicans will be Dejounte Murray (Achilles) and Kevon Looney (knee), while Karlo Matkovic (back) and Yves Missi (ankle) are questionable for Monday’s game.

Ad

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans Starting 5s

Celtics

PG - Derrick White, SG - Payton Pritchard, SF - Hugo Gonzalez, PF - Jaylen Brown, C - Neemias Queta

Pelicans

PG - Jordan Poole, SG - Trey Murphy III, SF - Herbert Jones, PF - Zion Williamson, C - Derik Queen

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans Betting Tips

Jaylen Brown is favored to score over 24.5 points.

Zion Williamson is projected to score more than 25.5 points.

Ad

Derrick White’s 3-pointers prop is set at 3.5 makes but he averages 3.33 so far this season.

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers favor the Pelicans to open their account at home. We expect the same as they have shown glimpses of brilliance so far without getting on the win column. New Orleans should cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total stays under 232.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajdeep Barman Rajdeep Barman is a U.S. Sports Editor at Sportskeeda and occasionally writes about basketball. He studied journalism at Mizzou, and prior to working at Sportskeeda, he spent 2.5 years at the Columbia Missourian in the U.S.



He worked as an Assistant Sports Editor and helped cover Mizzou Athletics and local high school sports. There, he formed close professional and personal bonds with The Denver Post's Bennett Durando, OKC Thunder beat writer Joel Lorenzi and Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly.



Rajdeep's interest in the NBA stems from his love for the Golden State Warriors and his appreciation of the team's distinctive playing style, heavily influenced by coach Steve Kerr's inspiration from Barcelona's Tiki-Taka. For Rajdeep, basketball is a platform that fosters community and brings people together.



Rajdeep stays in constant touch with some of the best beat writers in the NBA, which helps him learn and stay closer to the news. Being trained in the AP Handbook, he ensures highest levels of relevance, accuracy and ethics in his content.



When not working for Sportskeeda, he likes to travel, take quizzes and spend time with his partner. Know More

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.