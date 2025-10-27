Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans Preview and Prediction - Oct. 27 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans matchup is one of 11 games scheduled for Monday. Both teams are off to terrible starts and are yet to win a game. The Celtics are 13th in the East with a 0-3 record, while the Pelicans are 14th in the West after a 0-2 start.
The two teams have faced each other in 49 regular-season games so far, with Boston holding a 28-21 lead. They faced off twice last season, as the Celtics won both games.
Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans Preview, Odds, Betting Tips and Prediction
Money line: Celtics +133, Pelicans -135
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Spread: Celtics +2.5 (-105), Pelicans -2.5 (-110)
Total over/under (o/u): Celtics o232.5 (-105), Pelicans u232.5 (-108)
Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans Preview
The Celtics have gone from being title contenders to reeling at the bottom of the standings because of a mixture of injuries and offseason changes. While Jayson Tatum ruptured his right Achilles tendon in last season’s playoffs and continues to be out, the roster changes were forced to avoid luxury taxes.
Boston has so far dropped games against the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons. Most recently, the Celtics lost to the Pistons on Sunday. Jaylen Brown led the team with 41 points, while Payton Pritchard had a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds. Tatum is the only injury concern for Boston.
The Pelicans are winless as well but they have put up a fight in both games so far. After losing 128-122 to the Memphis Grizzlies in the opener, they lost 120-116 (OT) to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.
Zion Williamson (27 points and 10 rebounds) and Trey Murphy (24 points and 10 rebounds) had double-doubles, while newly acquired Jordan Poole had 21 points.
Despite the losses, the Pels must be motivated from the positives they saw in the two games. It’s a matter of paying attention to the minute details, and New Orleans should be set to get on the win column.
The Pelicans will be Dejounte Murray (Achilles) and Kevon Looney (knee), while Karlo Matkovic (back) and Yves Missi (ankle) are questionable for Monday’s game.
Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans Starting 5s
Celtics
PG - Derrick White, SG - Payton Pritchard, SF - Hugo Gonzalez, PF - Jaylen Brown, C - Neemias Queta
Pelicans
PG - Jordan Poole, SG - Trey Murphy III, SF - Herbert Jones, PF - Zion Williamson, C - Derik Queen
Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans Betting Tips
Jaylen Brown is favored to score over 24.5 points.
Zion Williamson is projected to score more than 25.5 points.
Derrick White’s 3-pointers prop is set at 3.5 makes but he averages 3.33 so far this season.
Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction and Betting Tips
The oddsmakers favor the Pelicans to open their account at home. We expect the same as they have shown glimpses of brilliance so far without getting on the win column. New Orleans should cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total stays under 232.5 points.
Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.