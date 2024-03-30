Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 30 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The New Orleans Pelicans will get tested by the league-leading Boston Celtics on Saturday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. This marks the second and last encounter between both teams this season, with the Celtics winning first matchup.

The Celtics maintain a comfortable lead over every other team despite losing back-to-back games against the Atlanta Hawks. They have a six-game lead over Western Conference leaders Denver Nuggets and 11 games above East rival Milwaukee Bucks.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans have the sixth-best record in the Western Conference and sandwiched by one-game above and below by the LA Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans starting lineups and depth chart for Mar. 30, 2024 | 2023-24 NBA Season

Boston Celtics injuries for Mar. 30, 2023

Al Horford is placed on the Celtics injury list but has been upgraded to 'probable'. Team doctors will check on him if his toe is strong enough to last the game, but expect the Celtics to be extra cautious of fielding him ahead of the impending postseason.

JD Davidson and Jaden Springer are ruled out of the game and won't be suiting up.

Player Injury Status Al Horford Toe Probable JD Davidson Ankle Out Jaden Springer Knee Out

New Orleans Pelicans injuries for Mar. 30, 2023

Brandon Ingram is out with a knee injury, and the Pelicans are expected to field him again when the postseason arrives. Jose Alvarado is also not suiting up, but Dyson Daniels could play.

Player Injury Status Jose Alvarado Oblique Out Dyson Daniels Knee Probable Brandon Ingram Knee Mid-April

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans predicted lineups and depth chart

Boston Celtics starting lineups and depth chart for Mar. 30, 2024

The Celtics have not made much changes to their starting lineup and will go with the usual five. Having Horford questionable puts Luke Kornet, Oshaen Brissett and Xavier Tillman ready to fill in if Kristaps Porzingis and Jayson Tatum needs rest or gets into foul trouble.

Positon Starter 2nd 3rd Point Guard Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard *JD Davidson Shooting Guard Derrick White Sam Hauser *Jaden Springer Small Forward Jaylen Brown Svi Mykhailuk Power Forward Jayson Tatum Oshae Brissett *Al Horford Center Kristaps Porzingis Luke Kornet Xavier Tillman

*on the injured list

New Orleans Pelicans starting lineups and depth chart for Mar. 30, 2024

Herb Jones has been the starting small forward for the Pelicans as he tries to hold the fort until Brandon Ingram returns. Jordan Hawkins and Naji Marshall are stepping in with prolonged benched minutes, with Dyson Daniels and Jose Alvarado nursing injuries.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd Point Guard CJ McCullom Jordan Hawkins *Jose Alvarado Shooting Guard Trey Murphy III Naji Marshall *Dyson Daniels Small Forward Herbert Jones Matt Ryan *Brandon Ingram Power Forward Zion Williamson Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Centtr Jonas Valanciunas Larry Nance Jr. Cody Zeller

*on the injured list

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans key matchups

Zion Williamson and Jayson Tatum will be a great matchup, as both teams will look to get their best scoring option running from the outset. The two All-Stars headline the game, and their contrasting playstyles would make for a good watch.

Along with the battle at the four, another interesting matchup will be between Jrue Holiday and CJ McCollum. Their matchup could be the x-factor on who prevails. If Holiday trims down McCollum's production, the Celtics could take home the wiin.