Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 30 | 2023-24 NBA Season

By Ernest Leo Hernandez
Modified Mar 30, 2024 14:09 GMT
The Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans would be an intersting inter-conference matchup to monitor

The New Orleans Pelicans will get tested by the league-leading Boston Celtics on Saturday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. This marks the second and last encounter between both teams this season, with the Celtics winning first matchup.

The Celtics maintain a comfortable lead over every other team despite losing back-to-back games against the Atlanta Hawks. They have a six-game lead over Western Conference leaders Denver Nuggets and 11 games above East rival Milwaukee Bucks.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans have the sixth-best record in the Western Conference and sandwiched by one-game above and below by the LA Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks.

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans starting lineups and depth chart for Mar. 30, 2024 | 2023-24 NBA Season

Boston Celtics injuries for Mar. 30, 2023

Al Horford is placed on the Celtics injury list but has been upgraded to 'probable'. Team doctors will check on him if his toe is strong enough to last the game, but expect the Celtics to be extra cautious of fielding him ahead of the impending postseason.

JD Davidson and Jaden Springer are ruled out of the game and won't be suiting up.

PlayerInjuryStatus
Al HorfordToeProbable
JD DavidsonAnkleOut
Jaden SpringerKneeOut

New Orleans Pelicans injuries for Mar. 30, 2023

Brandon Ingram is out with a knee injury, and the Pelicans are expected to field him again when the postseason arrives. Jose Alvarado is also not suiting up, but Dyson Daniels could play.

PlayerInjuryStatus
Jose AlvaradoObliqueOut
Dyson DanielsKneeProbable
Brandon IngramKneeMid-April

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans predicted lineups and depth chart

Boston Celtics starting lineups and depth chart for Mar. 30, 2024

The Celtics have not made much changes to their starting lineup and will go with the usual five. Having Horford questionable puts Luke Kornet, Oshaen Brissett and Xavier Tillman ready to fill in if Kristaps Porzingis and Jayson Tatum needs rest or gets into foul trouble.

PositonStarter2nd3rd
Point GuardJrue HolidayPayton Pritchard*JD Davidson
Shooting GuardDerrick WhiteSam Hauser*Jaden Springer
Small ForwardJaylen BrownSvi Mykhailuk
Power ForwardJayson TatumOshae Brissett*Al Horford
CenterKristaps PorzingisLuke KornetXavier Tillman

*on the injured list

New Orleans Pelicans starting lineups and depth chart for Mar. 30, 2024

Herb Jones has been the starting small forward for the Pelicans as he tries to hold the fort until Brandon Ingram returns. Jordan Hawkins and Naji Marshall are stepping in with prolonged benched minutes, with Dyson Daniels and Jose Alvarado nursing injuries.

PositionStarter2nd3rd
Point GuardCJ McCullomJordan Hawkins*Jose Alvarado
Shooting GuardTrey Murphy IIINaji Marshall*Dyson Daniels
Small ForwardHerbert JonesMatt Ryan*Brandon Ingram
Power ForwardZion WilliamsonJeremiah Robinson-Earl
CenttrJonas ValanciunasLarry Nance Jr.Cody Zeller

*on the injured list

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans key matchups

Zion Williamson and Jayson Tatum will be a great matchup, as both teams will look to get their best scoring option running from the outset. The two All-Stars headline the game, and their contrasting playstyles would make for a good watch.

Along with the battle at the four, another interesting matchup will be between Jrue Holiday and CJ McCollum. Their matchup could be the x-factor on who prevails. If Holiday trims down McCollum's production, the Celtics could take home the wiin.

