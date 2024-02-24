Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: prediction and betting tips | February 24, 2024

An exciting clash between two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference is set to take place between the Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks on Saturday as part if the NBA's three-game slate. This will be both team's second game after the All-Star break as both already saw action on Thursday.

Both these teams won their respective games on that day, as the Celtics dominated the Chicago Bulls 129-112. Derrick White stepped up for the team in that game, scoring a team-high 28 points on 5-for-10 shooting from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 25 and 21 points respectively.

As for the Knicks, they snapped a four-game skid by routing the Philadelphia 76ers 110-96. Bojan Bogdanovic, whom the team acquired at the trade deadline, showed why he was a good acquisition by leading the team with 22 points. Jalen Brunson was up to his usual tricks, adding 21 points while dishing 12 assists.

The upcoming Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks clash pits two of the hottest teams in the league right now. Let's look at the preview, prediction and betting tips.

The New York Knicks will be defending homecourt as the game takes place at the Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 24. The game will tip-off at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be nationally televised on ABC.

Moneyline: Celtics (-265) vs Knicks (+215)

Spread: Celtics -7 (-110) vs Knicks +7 (-110)

Total (O/U): Celtics -110 (o224.5) vs Knicks -100 (u224.5)

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks preview

The Celtics and the Knicks have already faced each other three times this season. So far, Boston has dominated their Atlantic Division, winning all three games. They played their first games of the 2023-24 season against each other, with the Celtics coming away with a narrow 108-104 victory. Heroics from Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis, who scored 34 and 30 points respectively, helped them win the game.

In their second game (Nov. 13), the Celtics dominated the Knicks 114-98. So far, the sixteen-point difference is the largest margin between these two teams. Their most recent matchup took place on Dec. 8, which once again resulted in a double-digit win for Boston at 133-123.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks starting lineups

The Boston Celtics currently do not have anyone listed on their injury report. As such, they have the advantage of coming into the game with a full roster. Here is their projected starting lineup:

PG: Jrue Holiday

SG: Derrick White

SF: Jaylen Brown

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Kristaps Porzingis

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks continue to be without OG Anunoby (elbow surgery), Mitchell Robinson (ankle), Duane Washington (thumb) and Julius Randle (shoulder). With several injuries, here is their projected starting lineup.

PG: Jalen Brunson

SG: Donte DiVincenzo

SF: Josh Hart

PF: Precious Achiuwa

C: Isaiah Hartenstein

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks betting tips

Jaylen Brown has an over/under of 19.5 points. In his last five games, he has only gone over this 19.5 two times. In two of their three games against the Knicks, he was also unable to score over 19 points so it is safer to bet on his under.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum has a 26.5 over/under. In their three games against the Knicks, he has scored over 30 points. It could be worth betting on him to score over as the Knicks have shown that they have a hard time slowing him down.

Jalen Brunson also has a 6.5 over/under for his assists. He is averaging just a little above this with 6.6 assists per game and has been a reliable playmaker recently. However, against the Celtics' defense, it might be harder for him to distribute the ball. As such, betting on him to go under could be a safer bet.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks prediction

The Boston Celtics are favored to win against the New York Knicks. With their 0-3 record against the Celtics along with their key injuries, the Knicks are facing an uphill battle.

The Celtics have more star power and an arguably deeper roster and are more likely to come away with a win in the Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks clash.