Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The Boston Celtics will take on the New York Knicks for the second time in their ongoing preseason run. The last time these two teams met, the latter registered a 114-107 win at Madison Square Garden against a Celtics team that had rested Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis. Now, the two teams face off again, and head coach Joe Mazzulla will look at inserting his big stars for some game time with two games left before the start of the 2023-24 run.

The Knicks have played two warm-up games so far, winning one and losing their second contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Unlike Boston, they opted to play their starters for limited minutes in both games, and it's possible that they will use the same approach when they head to the TD Garden on Tuesday, October 17.

Game details

Teams: Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks

Date & Time: Oct. 17, 2023 / 7:30 P.M. ET

Venue: TD Garden, Boston

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks game preview

The Celtics are coming off a 112-101 win against the Philadelphia 76ers and will look to ride on that momentum when they host the Knicks on Tuesday. While it's still unclear whether the Tatum-Brown duo will take the floor, the general consensus should be that the two stars should get some time before they take on the Knicks again in their regular season opener.

As for New York, they have taken the same route as the Chicago Bulls fielding their starters from Game 1 of the preseason. Their focus has been on continuity and rhythm hoping that the team carries on the same form into the regular season.

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks odds & prediction

Spread: Celtics (-6.5), Knicks (+6.5)

Over/Under: 221

Moneyline: Celtics (-245), Knicks (+205)

The Celtics come in with an advantage even if they decide to rest both their superstars. They have the necessary firepower even in the absence of Tatum and Brown. With two games left in the preseason, the starters for Boston will be on the floor even if it's for limited minutes to ramp up their conditioning, and that should give them a stronger chance of getting the better of the Knicks.

Boston Celtics roster

• Oshae Brissett

• Wenyen Gabriel

• DJ Steward

• Lamar Stevens

• Neemias Queta (TW)

• Svi Mykhailiuk

• Jay Scrubb (TW)

• Dalano Banton

• JD Davison (TW)

• Jordan Walsh

• Kristaps Porzingis

• Al Horford

• Sam Hauser

• Luke Kornet

• Jrue Holiday

• Derrick White

• Jayson Tatum

• Payton Pritchard

• Jaylen Brown

New York Knicks roster

• R.J. Barrett

• Ryan Arcidiacono

• Charlie Brown Jr.

• Duane Washington Jr.

• Dylan Windler (TW)

• Nathan Knight (TW)

• Donte DiVincenzo

• Jacob Toppin

• Jaylen Martin (TW)

• Isaiah Roby

• DaQuan Jeffries

• Immanuel Quickley

• Isaiah Hartenstein

• Jalen Brunson

• Mitchell Robinson

• Jericho Sims

• Julius Randle

• Josh Hart

• Evan Fournier

• Quentin Grimes

• Miles McBride