Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - May 5th, 2023 | NBA Playoffs, Game 3

The Boston Celtics ruined the return of MVP Joel Embiid by demolishing the Philadelphia 76ers 121-87 on Wednesday. Boston lost to the 76ers in Game 1 without Embiid but has bounced back to even the series at 1-1.

The Celtics’ rout started in the third quarter when they outscored the 76ers 35-16. Bostons’ 19-5 run to end the third period was all it took to break the game open. The Cs’ lead ballooned to 36 in the fourth quarter.

Boston Celtics @celtics set the tone from the start set the tone from the start 😤 https://t.co/kTPy012t0L

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon carried Boston to victory. Jayson Tatum picked up three fouls in the first half and was called for his fourth with still 7:34 in the third quarter. The All-Star forward played only 19 minutes and was limited to seven points, the lowest he has scored this season.

The Celtics didn’t need him much in Game 2 as Brogdon, White and Brown took turns in pulverizing the 76ers. Boston shot 20-51 from deep and limited Philly to just six three-pointers after hitting 17 in Game 1.

The series will now shift to Philadelphia where Joel Embiid, James Harden and their teammates will try to defend their home floor. Embiid struggled in the second half of Game 2, but said after the game that he was fine physically.

Harden followed up his heroic performance in Game 1 with a dud in Game 2. Philadelphia needs him to step up to avoid another crushing defeat to the Boston Celtics.

Where to watch

Game 3 of the second-round series between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will start at 7:30 PM ET. ESPN will air the game on national TV.

Basketball fans can also catch the action by streaming the game via the NBA League Pass.

Game preview

James Harden can’t be passive when Joel Embiid is in the lineup. Embiid is not likely going to be 100% healthy in their series against the Boston Celtics. “The Beard” has to look more for his shots the way he did in Game 1.

Harden took 14 shots in their loss while he attempted 30 in the series-opening win. He can’t worry too much about giving the MVP his touches as it diminishes his impact in the game. The Philadelphia 76ers’ offense is just more deadly when Harden is aggressive.

How Joel Embiid’s right knee will hold up will always be the biggest question in this series. He looked fine in the first half but struggled starting the third quarter for the Philadelphia 76ers. The Celtics consistently pushed the pace of the game to test Embiid’s injured knee.

Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers told the media heading into Game 2 that they will stagger Embiid’s minutes. If he can’t get his rhythm due to the injury and the minutes restriction, the 76ers will be in trouble.

The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, obliterated the Philadelphia 76ers even without Jayson Tatum putting up his usual numbers. He will likely be more aggressive in Game 3 to make up for his terrible performance on Wednesday.

Derrick White was an unsung hero in the Celtics’ win. If he keeps playing the way he did in Game 2, Boston will be tough to beat even on the road.

Game prediction

Spread: Celtics (-1.5)

Total (O/U): 213.5

Moneyline: Celtics (-135) vs. 76ers (+110)

The Boston Celtics have found their groove and will continue to be aggressive in pushing the pace of the game. Joel Embiid will be greeted by a raucous home crowd to welcome him as the league MVP but will still struggle with his injured knee.

Boston Celtics 120, Philadelphia 76ers 115

Poll : 0 votes