Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA season (November 8th)

The Boston Celtics visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This game begins at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time with the live broadcast on NBCSB and NBCSP.

These are teams that are on top early of the NBA Eastern Conference standings with a similar record of 5-1. After a five-game winning streak, the Boston Celtics experienced their first loss of the season at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves in their last game. Meanwhile, it is a contrast for the Philadelphia 76ers as they lost their opening night game vs the Milwaukee Bucks and won all their five games after that.

Even with home-court advantage, the Celtics are seen in NBA sportsbooks to be the favored team to stop the 76ers' winning streak.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Game Details

Teams: Boston Celtics (5-1) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (5-1)

Date and Time: Nov. 8, 2023 | 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Wells Fago Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Game Preview

With no James Harden, the 76ers could survive and keep up while the trade was ongoing. In their most recent game against the Wizards, their new acquisitions were able to play with limited minutes.

Taking care of Harden's slack was Tyrese Maxey who has been playing well and had a double-double against the Wizards with 22 points and 11 assists. Joel Embiid had a monster game and showed why he was the league's MVP by having a 48-point performance along with 11 rebounds and six assists.

On the other side of the fence, the Boston Celtics were handed their first loss of the season by the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game went into overtime with the final score settling at 109-114.

Besides the loss, Jayson Tatum had a high-scoring night with 32 points but committed six turnovers. Jaylen Brown also had a notable night with 26 points but had foul trouble during the game. Kristaps Porzingis managed to reach 20 points but only shot 5-of-14 from the field.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: odds and predictions

Moneyline: Celtics (-135) vs 76ers (+115)

Spread: Celtics -2.0 (-110) vs 76ers +2.0 (-110)

Total (O/U): Celtics (o227.5) vs 76ers (u227.5)

It was just a bad day for the Boston Celtics and expect them to pick it up in this upcoming game. Still, the star power of the Celtics is much brighter than the 76ers and should be the safer pick to make.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: predicted starting lineups

Boston Cetlics

Derrick White should be playing again in this game and he should bump Jrue Holiday to come off the bench again. Other players who should make the starting five are Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Pozingis and Al Horford.

Philadelphia 76ers

With no injuries to report, the 76ers should go with the same starting five that they had against the Washington Wizards. Joel Embiid is a lock at the center position as he is joined by Tobias Harris and Kelly Oubre Jr. in the front court. Tyrese Maxey should play the combo guard alongside D'Anthony Melton in the first minutes of the game.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Top 3 players stats

Jayson Tatum

30.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 steals

Jaylen Brown

23.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals

Kristaps Porzingis

19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, 1.3 assists

Joel Embiid

32.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 2.0 blocks

Tyrese Maxey

25.5 points, 7.3 assists, 4.5 rebounds

Tobias Harris

19.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals