Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11, 2024

The Boston Celtics will have their first of two showdowns with the Portland Trail Blazers this season on Monday. Boston, which has not lost to Portland since January 2022, will look to sustain their dominance. The Celtics, though, could be in for a fight as they could rest several key players including Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

The Blazers are injury-riddled and would still be in for a struggle even if the Eastern Conference powerhouse holds out its best players. Former Celtics Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams are out injured.

Shaedon Sharpe and Jabari Walker are also inactive. Jerami Grant has been upgraded to questionable, but his status remains iffy.

Tatum, Brown, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White have been ruled questionable while Kristaps Porzingis will not play due to a strained hamstring.

If the four will not be cleared to play, Boston’s entire starting unit will be sidelined. Al Horford, Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser and the rest of the healthy bodies will have to step up to beat the home team.

Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Trail Blazers host the Celtics at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, on Monday starting at 10:30 p.m. ET.

NBA TV will air the game on national TV while ROOT SPORTS/ROOT SPORTS Plus and NBC Sports Boston will locally cover it. Streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Basketball fans can listen to SiriusXM, Rip City Radio 620 and 98.5 The Sports Hub to catch the action.

Moneyline: Celtics (-500) vs. Blazers (+375)

Spread: Celtics (-9.0) vs. Blazers (+9.0)

Total (O/U): Celtics (o217.5 -110) vs. Blazers (u217.5)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers: Game preview

The Boston Celtics starters have the best net rating in the NBA this season by a significant margin over the rest of the field.

Monday’s game, though, could see none of them suit up against the Blazers. The much-maligned Celtics bench will have to step up to get the job done. In 63 games, Boston’s second-stringers rank dead=last in the league with 28.2 PPG.

The depleted New York Knicks bench is averaging 29.8 as the second-worst team in that category. Al Horford will have to play well and lead the supporting cast if the starting unit is held out.

The Portland Trail Blazers have not been playing well, but injuries to key players have plummeted their performance on both ends of the court. They won 128-118 in overtime on Saturday against the Toronto Raptors. who also missed several key players.

This will be another chance for the Rip City team to pull off a victory if the Celtics starters are sidelined.

Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers: Starting lineups

Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White and Jaylen Brown will get their customary starting slots if cleared to play.

Otherwise, Joe Mazzulla could use C - Al Horford, PF - Xavier Tillman, SF - Sam Hauser, SG - Jaden Springer and PG - Payton Pritchard

The Blazers could open the game with PF - Toumane Camara, C - Deandre Ayton, SF - Kris Murray, SG - Anfernee Simons and G - Dalano Banton

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers: Betting tips

Anfernee Simons has 21.5 over/under points prop. Simons has been playing well for the Portland Trail Blazers in March.

He's averaging 24.3 PPG on 46.8% shooting, including 44.2% from the deep. If Boston plays without Derrick White and Jrue Holiday, arguably the best defensive backcourt in the NBA, he's likely going over his points prop.

Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers: Prediction

The Boston Celtics could hold out their best five players on Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

If that happens, Portland could defend its home court or lose but cover the spread. If the Celtics play three of their starters, they could run away with another win.