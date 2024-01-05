Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz: Prediction and betting tips | Jan. 5, 2024

The Boston Celtics (26-7) will face the visiting Utah Jazz (16-9) on Friday, January 5. The Celtics will be back on their home court after a two-game road spell where they defeated the San Antonio Spurs but lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Utah's frontcourt will pose a threat to the Celtics due to Lauri Markkanen's scoring and Walker Kessler's defense.

Before taking the head coaching job with the Utah Jazz, Will Hardy was an assistant with Boston. He will have key insights into how to guard the star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. As such, Kristaps Porzingis may be relied upon to step into a bigger scoring role.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Boston Celtics vs. Utah Jazz: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: Boston Celtics (26-7) vs. Utah Jazz (16-9)

Date and Time: Jan. 5, 2024 | 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: TD Garden, Boston

Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz: Preview

Al Horford could be absent from the Boston Celtics roster when they face the Utah Jazz. He is listed on the injury report as questionable. Horford usually sits out the second night of a back-to-back due to the team's rest policy.

However, Joe Mazzulla and his coaching staff could change that to be the first night if they're looking to rest Kristaps Porzingis when they face the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, January 6.

Expand Tweet

The Utah Jazz have a fully healthy roster. As such, they will put their best rotation on the court as they attempt to match up against arguably the most talented team in the league. Boston currently holds the best record in the NBA, which could be a daunting challenge for a young and rebuilding Jazz team.

Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz: Starting lineups

The Boston Celtics' starting lineup could look like this: Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Kristaps Porzingis.

The Celtics have five high-level two-way players on their roster. Every member of the starting lineup can switch, play lock-down defense, and are a threat to score in double-digits on a nightly basis.

The Utah Jazz's starting lineup could look like this: Collin Sexton, Kris Dunn, Simone Fontecchio, Lauri Markkanen, and Walker Kessler.

Sexton is emerging as a genuine threat at the guard position. Markkanen and Kessler are both high-level performers in their positions and play their roles well.

Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz: Betting tips

Jayson Tatum enters the game against the Utah Jazz with odds of -105 to score over 26.5 points. Tatum's offense has been inconsistent in recent weeks. However, his post-game and ability to knock down catch-and-shoot threes at a high clip make him a logical option to lead the game in scoring.

Collin Sexton has found his rhythm this season after struggling in his first year under Will Hardy. Sexton is averaging 15.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 46.7% shooting and 34.4% from 3-point range. He has odds of -105 to score over 15.5 points against the Celtics, which is more than possible for the 25-year-old.

Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz: Prediction

The Boston Celtics are heavy favorites to win their game against the Utah Jazz. They're -14.5 on the spread and -1350 on the money line.

Boston's eight-man rotation is among the best in the NBA, and their ability to defend multiple positions while remaining an elite offensive threat will be a tough task for the Jazz to contend with.

However, Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler can change a game with their respective skill sets. It will be interesting to see how Boston's perimeter-based game removes some of the Jazz's rim-protection.

If Utah can figure out how to keep a body in the paint, they will make life tougher on the Celtics. Still, Boston are right to be the favorites and should come away from this game with their 27th win of the season.