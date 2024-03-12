Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 12, 2024 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Boston Celtics play the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. During their last meeting, on Jan. 5, the Celtics secured a 29-point victory with a solid shooting percentage of 43.3% while holding Utah to 36.2%. The win highlighted Boston's dominance, especially given their position atop the Eastern Conference.

Jayson Tatum put on a show for the Celtics, scoring 30 points, making 6-of-12 field goals and sinking 5-of-8 shots from beyond the 3-point line. He also contributed nine rebounds and five assists in the blowout win.

Meanwhile, Lauri Markkanen led Utah with 17 points on a shooting percentage of 7-of-16, including converting 2-of-7 3 pointers and grabbing five rebounds. With two wins in their last 10 games, the Utah Jazz (28-36) are 12th in the Western Conference and well out of the playoff picture.

Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz injuries

Boston Celtics injury report for March 12

Jaylen Brown is ruled out with a sacroiliac strain, while Kristaps Porzingis is sidelined for the second-straight game due to a right hamstring strain.

Additionally, Al Horford is also out with a left big toe sprain. Meanwhile, Svi Mykhailiuk is listed as questionable for personal reasons.

Utah Jazz injury report for March 12

The Utah Jazz have Taylor Hendricks listed as injured due to a toe sprain, while Lauri Markkanen has a quadriceps contusion, ruling both out. Additionally, Taevion Kinsey and Jason Preston will not feature, as they have been assigned to the G League.

Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz starting lineups and depth charts

Boston Celtics starting lineups and depth charts for March 12

Sam Hauser might be the Brown's replacement in the starting lineup, along with Luke Kornet being a possible option in the place of Porzingis. Jrue Holiday, Derrick White and Jayson Tatum remain with the starters.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard Derrick White SG Derrick White Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser SF Sam Hauser Jayson Tatum Jaden Springer PF Jayson Tatum Oshae Brissett Sam Hauser C Luke Kornet Xavier Tillman Neemias Queta

Utah Jazz starting lineups and depth charts for March 12

The Utah Jazz will miss Lauri Markkanen and Taylor Hendricks, who will be replaced by Brice Sensabaugh and Luka Samanic. Keyonte George leads as their floor general, with Collin Sexton at shooting guard and John Collins at center.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Keyonte George Kris Dunn Talen Horton-Tucker SG Collin Sexton Jordan Clarkson Talen Horton-Tucker SF Brice Sensabaugh Talen Horton-Tucker Jordan Clarkson PF Luka Samanic John Collins Brice Sensabaugh C John Collins Walker Kessler Omer Yurtseven

Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz key matchups

Collin Sexton and Jaylen Brown are set to have a duel. Brown has been performing well lately, averaging 28.3 points and grabbing 6.0 rebounds, per game this month. Sexton is averaging 22.0 points per game.

The Utah Jazz will have their work cut out in defending against the Celtics offense, which leads the league with a rating of 121.5. The Celtics also have a defense ranking second in the league, allowing 110.3 points, per outing.