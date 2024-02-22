Bradley Beal Injury Update: Phoenix Suns star's status vs Dallas Mavericks (February 22)

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal continues to be on the team's injury report following the All-Star break ahead of a crucial game against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

He is listed as questionable for the third game of the team's season series, indicating that there is no certainty whether he'll suit up and will remain a game-time decision until he's cleared.

The Suns have played remarkably well in their previous two outings, with a net rating of 9.9, an offensive rating of 116.6 and an impressive defensive rating that improved to 106.3.

Bradley Beal injury update

Over the All-Star break, the veteran guard underwent a procedure on his nose to aid in the healing process, alongside rehabilitating his hamstring.

Despite being listed as questionable, Phoenix coach Frank Vogel said that they would assess how Beal reacts to the workouts before deciding on their approach. Vogel said that Beal will wear the protective mask for an extended period.

After a nine-day rest due to the All-Star break, it will be important to see if Beal made any noticeable improvements as the team continues to evaluate him, provided he missed the last game against the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 14.

What happened to Bradley Beal?

During the Suns-Sacramento Kings game on Feb. 13, Bradley Beal sustained a hamstring issue while executing a 17-foot jump shot and promptly left the game during the first quarter.

Throughout this season, Bradley has been troubled by injuries, with soft tissue issues being particularly problematic.

He started the season on the sidelines due to a lower back injury, causing him to miss seven games.

His return to the court for the season debut against the Chicago Bulls was highly anticipated and met with much excitement.

Understandably, the team proceeded cautiously with Beal, imposing a minute restriction to gradually reintegrate him into the game.

The 30-year-old managed to participate in the subsequent three games before being sidelined once more due to persistent back issues, leading to an additional 12 games missed.

Not long after his return, he found himself back on the injury list, this time due to an ankle injury sustained after landing on Donte DiVincenzo's foot in a matchup against the New York Knicks.

During a game against the Pacers, he received an elbow to the face, resulting in a nasal fracture.

Bradley Beal stats vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Suns guard has played the Mavericks 19 times in his career, going 5-14 in the span.

He averaged 20.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists. In his only game as a Suns player, he had 20 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block on 53.3% shooting, including going 3-of-7 from beyond the arc.