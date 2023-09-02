Brazil vs. Latvia Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

The second round of the FIBA World Cup 2023 tournament has continued to provide the same intense brand of basketball that fans saw during the group stage.

The first set of games on Sept. 1 saw a pair of heavily favored teams fall to the underdogs after two stunning fourth-quarter comebacks. Now, the two nations responsible for these incredible comeback wins will go head to head as Team Latvia takes on Team Brazil on Sept. 3.

Brazil took on the stacked Canadian team that went undefeated through the group stage. The Brazilians were trailing by ten points at the end of the first half but continued to play hard in the third quarter. They chipped away at Canada's lead, and by the start of the fourth, they were only down by seven.

Brazil continued to wear down Team Canada until the South American nation finally took a one-point lead (60-59) near the two-minute mark, and it never trailed again, eventually winning by four (69-65).

On the other hand, Team Latvia had to play against the FIBA World Cup reigning champions, Spain. The Spaniards also held a 3-0 record coming into their matchup with Latvia.

The Spain vs. Latvia game was played somewhat similarly to the Brazil vs. Canada matchup. Team Spain and Team Latvia traded points and the lead throughout the first two quarters. But the reigning FIBA World Cup champions would create an 11-point gap at the end of the third.

However, Team Latvia would rally in the fourth quarter to overcome a seemingly insurmountable lead. Their comeback effort would eventually see them handing Spain its first loss of the tournament with a final score of 74-69.

Brazil vs. Latvia FIBA World Cup 2023 predictions and odds

Brazil and Latvia enter the game with huge upset wins against heavily favored opponents, so expect both teams to come out swinging. Team Latvia and Team Brazil both hold a 3-1 record, and both still have a solid chance of advancing further in this year's FIBA World Cup tournament.

Neither of these teams is favored heavily over the other in their upcoming matchup, but Team Brazil is predicted to win against Team Latvia.

Here are the figures for the odds and predictions for their upcoming matchup:

Moneyline: Latvia +114, Brazil -135

Over/Under: 161 (O: -112, U: -108)

Spread: Latvia +2.5 (-105), Brazil -2.5 (-115)

Latvia's Roster

Rodions Kurucs

Davis Bertans

Dairis Bertans

Rolands Smits

Arturs Strautins

Klavs Cavars

Aigars Skele

Andrejs Grazulis

Anzejs Pasecniks

Arturs Kurucs

Arturs Zagars

Kristers Zorika

Brazil's Roster

Yago Santos

Cristiano Felicio

Vitor Benite

Marcelinho Huertas

Tim Soares

Gui Santos

Leonardo Meindl

Raul Neto Togni

Felipe Dos Anjos

Georghino De Paula

Bruno Caboclo

Lucas Dias

