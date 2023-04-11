Brittney Griner Book: Former WNBA champion working on ‘untitled’ memoir about captivity in Russia

Brittney Griner is a lot of things. She is one of the greatest female basketball players of all time, a WNBA champion, a two-time Olympic champ and an author.

The 32-year-old recently announced that she is working on a memoir about her time in captivity in Russia. Griner was released after 10 months in prison after being arrested in February 2022 when Russian officials found a marijuana cartridge in her luggage. The book is scheduled to be released in the spring of 2024.

In the Instagram post where Griner announced the book, she wrote:

"I arrived in Moscow to rejoin the UMMC Ekaterinburg basketball team and was immediately detained at the airport. That day was the beginning of an unfathomable period in my life which only now am I ready to share.

"The primary reason I traveled back to Russia for work that day was because I wanted to make my wife, family, and teammates proud. After an incredibly challenging 10 months in detainment, I am grateful to have been rescued and to be home. Readers will hear my story and understand why I’m so thankful for the outpouring of support from people across the world."

What's next for Brittney Griner

Being trapped in Russia in the way that Griner was is surely one of the most traumatic experiences a person can go through. It will be interesting to take a raw look at exactly what she went through as she has kept out of the spotlight since returning to the United States.

Griner did sign a one-year deal to rejoin the Phoenix Mercury upon her return home. The WNBA season will begin in May, so the first look at Griner back on the basketball court will occur during that time.

She has already grown into a figure much bigger than a basketball player and previously wrote a memoir in 2014 titled "In My Skin: My Life On and Off the Basketball Court" which addressed her sexuality and experiences. Griner will have another heavy topic to discuss in her latest work.

People across the world will eagerly wait for the release of the book in order to get a deeper look at what life in Russia was like. Griner was one of the biggest international stories for several months and everyone is grateful that she was able to arrive home to the United States safely.

