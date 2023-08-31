"Bro is in for a rude awakening": Fans roast James Harden after Rachel Nichols reports he wants to be a No. 1 option again

James Harden has been in the limelight in the offseason due to his ongoing conflict with Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Harden already has a foundation with Morey back when they were both part of the Houston Rockets organization. However, with Harden's preference to play for another team and a disjointed working relationship with Morey and the Sixers' front office, the 10-time All-Star's future with the team is uncertain.

Rachel Nichols reported on FS1's "Undisputed" that Harden still views himself as a No. 1 option.

"He thinks he should be leading the show," Nichols said. "The reason why he wanted out of Philadelphia in the first place is that it's the Joel Embiid show right now."

Harden was originally brought into Philadelphia by the President of Basketball Operations of the Philadelphia 76ers, Daryl Morey, to be a one-two tandem alongside Joel Embiid.

In the two seasons that James Harden played with Embiid, they have been eliminated in the second round of the playoffs in each season.

The disappointing postseason losses, coupled with his frustration with how Morey is handling his trade request, continue to complicate the situation for both parties.

Harden has also not played his best basketball with the Sixers as he is averaging 21.0 points per game (43.1% shooting, including 37.0% from 3-point range), 10.6 assists and 6.4 rebounds. Compared to his production with the Houston Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets, the All-Star has struggled to match his MVP-like numbers in the past.

LA Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers never got close to finalizing a trade involving James Harden

James Harden had his eyes set on playing for the LA Clippers. However, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Noah Levick, both teams didn't go far into completing a deal.

"A team source told NBC Sports Philadelphia that, while the Sixers honored Harden's request to explore a trade with the Clippers," Levick said, "the Sixers don't feel a Harden trade would make sense unless it supports the organization's priority of maximizing its championship odds."

It was never certain what kind of a trade package would even look like in the scenario that Harden was sent to the Clippers. A trade like that would involve key players from the Clippers' roster as the Sixers will take only substantial pieces in exchange.

Be that as it may, the trade conversations with the Clippers have been put to a stop as the Sixers will now have to address their ongoing issue with James Harden's situation.

