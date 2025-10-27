Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets Preview and Prediction - Oct. 27 | 2025-26 NBA Season

A clash between two winless squads highlights Monday’s 11-game NBA slate, as the Brooklyn Nets head to Houston to take on the Rockets.
While both teams are searching for their first victory, their early-season paths couldn’t be more different. The Nets have flashed potential but haven’t found consistency with their young core, while the Rockets have battled through two grueling matchups against playoff teams from last season.
Here’s a preview of Monday’s Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets game, scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET at Toyota Center in Houston.
Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets Preview and Odds
Moneyline: Nets (+800) vs Rockets (-1400)
Spread: Nets +15.5 (-110) vs Rockets -15.5 (-110)
Total (O/U): Nets o225.5 (-110) vs Rockets u225.5 (-110)
Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets preview
The Nets have stumbled out of the gate, losing their first three games: a blowout defeat to the Charlotte Hornets in the opener, followed by tighter contests against the Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs.
Brooklyn ranks fifth worst in net rating at minus-7.3 and sits near the bottom of the league in rebounding, averaging just 25.7 boards per game. For comparison, league leaders Miami and San Antonio both average 51.3.
Still, the Nets’ offense has shown flashes behind Cam Thomas (29.3 ppg) and Michael Porter Jr. (19.7 ppg). A deep guard rotation has also helped them move the ball effectively, ranking 13th in assists per game (25.7) — a sign that their scoring could erupt at any time and translate into wins.
The Rockets, meanwhile, are widely expected to compete near the top of the Western Conference, but they’ve opened with two tough losses: a one-point double-overtime heartbreaker against the OKC Thunder and a narrow four-point loss to the Detroit Pistons.
Fred VanVleet’s injury has forced Houston to roll with a bigger lineup lacking a true point guard, and it’s shown in the numbers: just 19.0 assists per game, the third fewest in the league, and a field-goal percentage of 41.7%, second worst overall.
Despite that, the Rockets have shown encouraging signs, led by Kevin Durant (30.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg) and Alperen Sengun (28.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 7.0 apg). Even without a traditional playmaker, their star power gives them enough offensive punch to stay competitive.
As of the 2:30 a.m. injury report, the Nets have yet to file an update, while the Rockets have listed Dorian Finney-Smith and VanVleet as out.
Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets predicted starting lineups
Nets
G - Ben Saraf | G - Cam Thomas | F - Terance Mann | F - Michael Porter Jr. | C - Nic Claxton
Rockets
G - Amen Thompson | G - Kevin Durant | F - Jabari Smith Jr. | F - Alperen Sengun | C - Steven Adams
Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.
Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets betting tips
- Kevin Durant O/U 25.5 points – Take the over.
- Cam Thomas O/U 23.5 points – Take the over.
- Alperen Sengun O/U 21.5 points – Take the over.
- Michael Porter Jr. O/U 17.5 points – Take the under.
Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets prediction
Expect the Nets to come out firing early before the Rockets settle into rhythm and seize control in the second half. Houston’s top-end talent should be enough to secure its first win of the season.
Our prediction: Rockets win by 14.
