Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineups and depth chart for February 24 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday at Target Center in Minneapolis, with tipoff at 9 p.m. EST. This will be the second game of their season series, with the Wolves leading from the 96-94 win on Jan. 26

The game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports North Extra and YES for home and away coverage, included in the NBA's three-game slate. It will also be available for live-streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV with a free trial.

The Wolves will play on the second night of a back-to-back after losing 112-107 to the Milwaukee Bucks, snapping their four-game win streak. Meanwhile, the Nets have lost three straight and are coming off a 121-93 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Injuries

Brooklyn Nets injuries for Feb. 24

The Nets have listed two players on their injury report. G Jaylen Martin (non-injury related) is day-to-day and F Dariq Whitehead (shin) is out.

Minnesota Timberwolves for Feb. 24

G Jaylen Clark (Achilles) is out indefinitely.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineups and depth chart

Brooklyn Nets starting lineups and depth chart for Feb. 24

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Ben Simmons Dennis Smith Jr. Keon Johnson SG Cam Thomas Dennis Schroder SF Mikal Bridges Lonnie Walker Keita Bates-Diop PF Dorian Finney-Smith Cameron Johnson Jalen Wilson C Nic Claxton Day'Ron Sharpe Trendon Watford

Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineups and depth chart for Feb. 24

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Mike Conley Monte Morris Jordan McLaughlin SG Anthony Edwards Nickeil Alexander-Walker Josh Minott SF Jaden McDaniels Kyle Anderson PF Karl-Anthony Towns Naz Reid C Rudy Gobert Luka Garza Leonard Miller

Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves key matchups

Mikal Bridges vs. Anthony Edwards

Mikal Bridges has played remarkably since becoming a franchise player for the Brooklyn Nets. His versatility as a two-way player underscores his impact on the team, averaging 21.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists on 45.2% shooting, including 37.2% from the 3-point line.

He is anticipated to guard the best perimeter player of the opposing team nightly.

Meanwhile, Edwards, coming off his second All-Star selection, has also embraced his role as the franchise player. He is averaging 26.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists on 46.8% shooting, including 38.4% from beyond the arc.

While he isn't the primary defender for the best guard/wing players, he also takes matchups personally guarding the best players.

The two are anticipated to guard each other in the game, provided they have experience playing together from the FIBA World Cup and often against each other when Bridges was in the West with the Phoenix Suns.

Nic Claxton vs. Rudy Gobert

The two centers are extremely versatile in defending different positions, spearheading their teams' defense. Their ability to switch to guards and defend at the perimeter, along with the help defense and recovery, sways opposing offenses from their usual comfortable looks.

Claxton has averaged 12.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks on 62.5% shooting, while Rudy Gobert has averaged 13.7 points, 12.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks on 64.9% shooting.