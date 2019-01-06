×
Brown: Butler wasn't disrespectful when questioning role

Associated Press
NEWS
News
24   //    06 Jan 2019, 07:10 IST
AP Image

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia coach Brett Brown denied a report that Jimmy Butler was disrespectful while questioning his role in the 76ers offense.

A report published on Friday said that Butler recently challenged Brown in a disrespectful way and wants to be utilized differently in the coach's offensive scheme.

Brown dismissed the report before Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

"I didn't feel like any of that crossed the line," Brown said. "He's vocal. He's all in and he has opinions, but it's instigated by me. None of this should surprise anybody. He's got opinions. He wants to be heard. And he should be heard."

Butler was not available for comment, and the Sixers said he would not play Saturday night due to an upper respiratory infection.

Philadelphia acquired Butler, a four-time All-Star, last month with an eye on making a run to the NBA championship. But meshing Butler with stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid hasn't always been easy — which Brown acknowledged.

"There's nobody trying to figure this out more than I am," Brown said.

Butler's contention is that he would like to be used more in pick-and-roll or isolation situations offensively, but those aren't hallmarks of Brown's offense.

"You can't always win on your own terms," Brown said.

Brown said that he would like to accommodate Butler's request as much as he can without completely altering his system and what he thinks will work for the 76ers' other stars.

"The team part of this is my true north," he said.

The 76ers are 16-8 since acquiring Butler from the Minnesota Timberwolves in November.

