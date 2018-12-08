×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bucks deal for Hill in five-player trade as Dellavedova returns to Cavs

Omnisport
NEWS
News
39   //    08 Dec 2018, 10:16 IST
Hill-George-042718-USnews-ftr-getty
George Hill

The Milwaukee Bucks traded guard Matthew Dellavedova, John Henson and two draft picks to the Cleveland Cavaliers for veteran guard George Hill.

Cleveland announced the deal Friday as Dellavedova returned to Quicken Loans Arena, where the Australian helped the Cavs win the 2016 NBA Finals.

The original trade included Cleveland forward Sam Dekker, but he has been rerouted to the Washington Wizards.

The Wizards will take Dekker for a second-round draft pick, while the Cavs will also send a 2021 second-round pick for a 2022 second-round pick.

The Cavaliers will receive future first-and second-round picks in 2021 from the Bucks.

Hill has a year and a half remaining on the three-year, $57million deal he signed with the Utah Jazz in 2017.

The 32-year-old was dealt to the Cavaliers at the trade deadline last season.

Advertisement

Cleveland have been looking to trade players this year after a slow start to their season. They dealt forward Kyle Korver to Utah last week.

Hill is averaging 10.8 points and 2.8 assists this season. Dekker is averaging 6.3 points and 3.7 rebounds.

Dellavedova is scoring 1.7 points and 2.4 assists. Henson is averaging 5.6 points and 5.1 rebounds, but he has not played since November 14.

Omnisport
NEWS
Hello, Delly: Dellavedova returns to Cavs in tree-team trade
RELATED STORY
Fox, Hield lead Kings to 129-110 win over Cavaliers
RELATED STORY
AP Source: Cavs send Korver to Jazz for G Burks, 2 picks
RELATED STORY
Dellavedova retains hope NBA rivals can end Warriors...
RELATED STORY
Cavs have new injury, Hill out 2 weeks with shoulder sprain
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points as Golden State Warriors...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19, Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks:...
RELATED STORY
Middleton leads balanced effort as Bucks beat Wolves 125-95
RELATED STORY
Irving scores 29 as Celtics rout Cavs 128-95
RELATED STORY
Hill shines again as Coyotes beat Kings 2-1 for 4th straight
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us