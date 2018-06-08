Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Commission calls for audit of Bucks player's arrest

Associated Press
NEWS
News 08 Jun 2018, 17:34 IST
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission is calling for an audit of the stun gun arrest of Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown.

The commission wrote to Chief Alfonso Morales asking for the audit and all body camera video of the arrest. Commissioners want the findings to be turned over to them and the Common Council.

Police officers confronted Brown last January after he had parked illegally in a drug store parking lot. Police video of the arrest shows officers swarming Brown and taking him down when he didn't immediately take his hands out of his pockets as ordered.

Three officers involved in the arrest have been disciplined, with suspensions ranging from two to 15 days.

Brown's attorney Mark Thomsen says he has delayed plans to file a federal lawsuit Friday.

