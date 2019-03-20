Bucks hand Lakers fourth consecutive loss

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 8 // 20 Mar 2019, 10:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Khris Middleton

The Milwaukee Bucks put the Los Angeles Lakers into an even deeper hole in the NBA on Tuesday.

Los Angeles fell to Milwaukee 115-101, making their postseason dreams all the more unrealistic. It was the Lakers' fourth straight loss.

The Bucks entered the matchup coming off a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, but handled the opposition without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat with an ankle injury. LeBron James also did not play in the contest, as he was dealing with a sore left groin.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was the unlikely star, pouring in a game-high 35 points for the Lakers off the bench.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had his highest scoring game of the season, dropping 35 points with 8 three-pointers against the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/JqqrY9OOF5 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 20, 2019

Milwaukee were led by Khris Middleton, who contributed 30 points and 10 rebounds.

The Lakers look even more unlikely to make the playoffs now as the Bucks continue to assert themselves as a dominant force.

The Eastern Conference-leading Bucks will face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, while the Lakers will host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

Advertisement

Harden heroics

James Harden tallied 31 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists in the Houston Rockets' 121-105 triumph over the Atlanta Hawks.

Ben Simmons recorded a game-high 28 points, eight rebounds and five assists to help the 76ers top the Charlotte Hornets 118-114.

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 36 points as the Golden State Warriors took down the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-107.

Muscala misery

Mike Muscala scored two points on one-of-six shooting in the Lakers' loss to the Bucks.

Fox, Bogut produce some magic

The Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox threaded the needle with a perfect bounce pass to Buddy Hield against Brooklyn.

Andrew Bogut executed an effortless behind-the-back pass to find a wide open Curry under the basket in his second game back with the Warriors.

Tuesday's results

Philadelphia 76ers 118-114 Charlotte Hornets

Houston Rockets 121-105 Atlanta Hawks

Milwaukee Bucks 115-101 Los Angeles Lakers

Golden State Warriors 117-107 Minnesota Timberwolves

Brooklyn Nets 123-121 Sacramento Kings

Los Angeles Clippers 115-109 Indiana Pacers

Celtics at 76ers

Boston and Philadelphia are two of the most dangerous teams in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics sit in fifth in the standings while the 76ers have ascended to third.