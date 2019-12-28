Bucks hoping to manage Giannis Antetokounmpo back injury

Giannis Antetokounmpo will have his back soreness closely monitored by the Milwaukee Bucks after he sat out of their win over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Bucks (28-5) cruised to a 112-86 victory on Friday without the reigning NBA MVP and are hopeful the Greek's problem will not have longer-term effects.

Antetokounmpo's status for Saturday's road game against the Orlando Magic is undecided and he will be kept under review going forward.

He had only missed one other game this season and was replaced in the starting line-up by Ersan Ilyasova, who impressed with 18 points and 17 rebounds as Khris Middleton top scored with 23.

"His back is something I guess would be in that category of something we manage and keep our eyes on, and sometimes it flares up," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said of Antetokounmpo.

"It's enough that he can't play. But you're hopeful that it's not anything significant even though it is something that we kind of monitor on a regular basis.

"Except for that he's out [against Atlanta], I think he's been doing really well. He's felt good and looked strong just even to the general eye test."

On the other side of the court, Trae Young left the game in the second quarter after he sustained a sprained ankle and will miss at least one game for the Hawks, who face the Chicago Bulls next.

"I rolled it pretty bad," Young said, per ESPN. "It hurts pretty bad right now, but that's to be expected. I'm getting treatment on it and iced it already."