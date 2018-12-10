×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bucks improve to 2-0 against Raptors with win in Toronto

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    10 Dec 2018, 10:02 IST
Antetokounmpo-Giannis-USNews-120918-ftr-getty
Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks claimed a 104-99 victory over the Toronto Raptors in a battle between two of the NBA's best teams on Sunday.

Both squads were 6-0 last time they met in late October, but each team were missing a superstar. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard, however, were both on the floor and faced each other for the first time this season in Toronto.

Milwaukee proved to be too much for Toronto and improved to 2-0 against the Raptors.

Antetokounmpo has been one of the favourites to win MVP so far this season. He scored 19 points, grabbed 19 boards and had six assists. He was a jack of all trades as usual. Brook Lopez made five three-pointers and tied Antetokounmpo's team high of 19 points. Malcolm Brogdon chipped in 18 points of his own.

Serge Ibaka scored a game-high 22 points on an inefficient nine-of-21 shooting. Leonard tallied 20 points, which was the second highest total in the game. He also had eight rebounds and four assists, but it was far from his best performance.

The 21-7 Raptors still have a strong hold on the Eastern Conference, but they have been tested lately, as they have lost three of their last four games.

 

Holiday the hero for Pelicans

Jrue Holiday scored 37 points on 14-of-22 shooting in the Pelicans' 116-108 victory over the Pistons.

Advertisement

Blake Griffin scored 35 points on 13-of-25 shooting in the Pistons' loss.

DeMar DeRozan had 26 points, six rebounds and eight assists in the Spurs' 110-97 win over the Jazz.

 

Bad Bledsoe

Eric Bledsoe scored nine points on four-of-14 shooting in the Bucks' victory over the Raptors.

Anthony Davis scored just six points on two-of-seven shooting in 26 minutes against the Pistons. He was limited by a hip injury.

 

Monk with the slam

A Michael Kidd-Gilchrist block freed Malik Monk up for a fast break slam in the Hornets' 119-107 victory over the Knicks.

Sunday's results

New Orleans Pelicans 116-108 Detroit Pistons
Milwaukee Bucks 104-99 Toronto Raptors
San Antonio Spurs 110-97 Utah Jazz
Charlotte Hornets 119-107 New York Knicks

 

Heat at Lakers

Neither of these two teams are considered to be top contenders this season but there is a much bigger story in the works. Dwyane Wade says this will be his final NBA season, and this game will likely be the final time he gets to play against his good friend LeBron James. Both are set to be Hall of Famers and they took the league by storm when they formed a trio alongside Chris Bosh, which brought Miami three championships.

Omnisport
NEWS
NBA 2018-19, Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks: Preview...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 4 Takeaways From Toronto Raptors, Denver...
RELATED STORY
Antetokounmpo has 19 points, Bucks beat Raptors 104-99
RELATED STORY
Brogdon's 3-pointers lift Bucks past Raptors 104-99
RELATED STORY
Why the Toronto Raptors are better with Kawhi Leonard
RELATED STORY
Pistons beat Raptors 106-104 in Casey's return to Toronto
RELATED STORY
3 Takeaways for Toronto Raptors from their victory over...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Toronto Raptors Vs Golden State Warriors...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Will Kawhi Leonard stay with the Toronto...
RELATED STORY
Sans Freak, Bucks top Raptors to be last NBA undefeated team
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us