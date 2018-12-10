Bucks improve to 2-0 against Raptors with win in Toronto

Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks claimed a 104-99 victory over the Toronto Raptors in a battle between two of the NBA's best teams on Sunday.

Both squads were 6-0 last time they met in late October, but each team were missing a superstar. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard, however, were both on the floor and faced each other for the first time this season in Toronto.

Milwaukee proved to be too much for Toronto and improved to 2-0 against the Raptors.

Antetokounmpo has been one of the favourites to win MVP so far this season. He scored 19 points, grabbed 19 boards and had six assists. He was a jack of all trades as usual. Brook Lopez made five three-pointers and tied Antetokounmpo's team high of 19 points. Malcolm Brogdon chipped in 18 points of his own.

Serge Ibaka scored a game-high 22 points on an inefficient nine-of-21 shooting. Leonard tallied 20 points, which was the second highest total in the game. He also had eight rebounds and four assists, but it was far from his best performance.

The 21-7 Raptors still have a strong hold on the Eastern Conference, but they have been tested lately, as they have lost three of their last four games.

Holiday the hero for Pelicans

Jrue Holiday scored 37 points on 14-of-22 shooting in the Pelicans' 116-108 victory over the Pistons.

Jrue Holiday drops a season-high 37 PTS (6 3PM) in the @PelicansNBA win in Detroit! #DoItBig pic.twitter.com/ioDAzUte8i — NBA (@NBA) December 10, 2018

Blake Griffin scored 35 points on 13-of-25 shooting in the Pistons' loss.

DeMar DeRozan had 26 points, six rebounds and eight assists in the Spurs' 110-97 win over the Jazz.

Bad Bledsoe

Eric Bledsoe scored nine points on four-of-14 shooting in the Bucks' victory over the Raptors.

Anthony Davis scored just six points on two-of-seven shooting in 26 minutes against the Pistons. He was limited by a hip injury.

Monk with the slam

A Michael Kidd-Gilchrist block freed Malik Monk up for a fast break slam in the Hornets' 119-107 victory over the Knicks.

Sunday's results

New Orleans Pelicans 116-108 Detroit Pistons

Milwaukee Bucks 104-99 Toronto Raptors

San Antonio Spurs 110-97 Utah Jazz

Charlotte Hornets 119-107 New York Knicks

Heat at Lakers

Neither of these two teams are considered to be top contenders this season but there is a much bigger story in the works. Dwyane Wade says this will be his final NBA season, and this game will likely be the final time he gets to play against his good friend LeBron James. Both are set to be Hall of Famers and they took the league by storm when they formed a trio alongside Chris Bosh, which brought Miami three championships.