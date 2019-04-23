Bucks' progress an 'unbelievable journey', says Giannis

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 10 // 23 Apr 2019, 12:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo described the Milwaukee Bucks' progress as an "unbelievable journey" after their first NBA playoff series win since 2001.

The Bucks completed a 4-0 sweep of the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference first round thanks to a 127-104 win on Monday.

It marked their first series victory in 18 years, when Antetokounmpo was just six.

Now in his sixth season with Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo – who posted 41 points in game four – said the Bucks' development was remarkable.

"It's definitely crazy," he told a news conference.

"Where we were and where we are right now, it's been an unbelievable journey. I think the organisation has done a great job just pushing us towards the right direction and we're just going to keep enjoying the moment.

"We're going to try and stay in the moment and as Eric [Bledsoe, Bucks team-mate] said, enjoy it and hopefully we can get better each day and achieve our goals that we've set all season."

The Bucks moved into the conference semi-finals, where Boston await in a repeat of last year's first-round series that the Celtics won 4-3.

Advertisement

Antetokounmpo talked up the togetherness of Milwaukee, who finished top of the Eastern Conference during the regular season.

"It means a lot. I've been six years in the league and just to win our first playoff series with this group right here is unbelievable," he said.

"I think we played great basketball, stuck together the whole series.

"Even when we faced adversity and when they were up, they were taking the leads, we weren't playing our best, I think we were able to keep fighting, keep pushing as a group and it feels good to win our first playoff series together."