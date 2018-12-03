×
Bulls fire head coach Hoiberg, promote Boylen

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    03 Dec 2018, 21:04 IST
Fred-Hoiberg-042317-USNews-Getty-FTR
Fred Hoiberg

The Chicago Bulls have fired head coach Fred Hoiberg, the team announced on Monday, with Jim Boylen taking his place.

Hoiberg spent over three seasons in Chicago, with a 115-155 overall mark, but last season's 27-55 record was the Bulls' worst since 2003-04.

The team had made the playoffs in seven straight seasons before Hoiberg's arrival but missed the postseason in two of his first three years. This term's 5-19 start sealed his fate.

Boylen had been serving as Chicago's associate coach but will now be promoted to head coach.

Executive vice president John Paxson said in a statement: "Decisions like this one are never easy to make. However, I felt this was the right choice for our organisation at this time.

"After a thorough evaluation, I elected to make this move with the overall development of our team in mind. As a team, I believe it is imperative that we make unfaltering strides in the right direction and build the right habits to help put our players in the best position to evolve not only now but into the future.

"I want to thank Fred for his dedication and efforts, as well as for his enduring commitment to our team."

Chicago Bulls fire coach Fred Hoiberg; Boylen takes over
