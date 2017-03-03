Bulls upset Warriors, Thunder beaten

Without Kevin Durant, the Golden State Warriors suffered a second straight loss in the NBA.

by Opta News 03 Mar 2017, 12:10 IST

Chicago Bulls' Nikola Mirotic

The Golden State Warriors fell to a second straight loss in the NBA as the Oklahoma City Thunder were beaten despite Russell Westbrook's 45 points.

Without Kevin Durant, who is sidelined with a knee injury, the Warriors went down to the Chicago Bulls 94-87 on Thursday.

Bulls upset Warriors, Thunder beatenThe Warriors shot just 38.6 per cent from the floor, and a putrid 20 per cent from beyond the arc.

Golden State had played 146 regular-season games without losing back-to-back.

This was the first time they dropped consecutive games since April 5-7, 2015.

Stephen Curry had 23 points and Klay Thompson 13, but they combined to go three-of-22 from three-point range.

With this 3 Steph Curry passed Kobe Bryant for 11th on the all-time 3-Point FG list! #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/HqKZPO7zxb — NBA (@NBA) March 3, 2017

Jimmy Butler led the Bulls (31-30) with 22 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals.

Bobby Portis, who is starting in place of the departed Taj Gibson, added 17 points and 13 rebounds.

The Thunder saw their four-match winning run come to an end, beaten 114-109 by the Portland Trail Blazers.

Westbrook was 12-of-36 from the field as part of his 45 points, while he also had eight rebounds and four assists.

Damian Lillard starred for the Trail Blazers with 33 points, while Jusuf Nurkic had a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds.

In the day's other game, the Phoenix Suns rallied past the Charlotte Hornets 120-103.