Butler: 76ers need time to gel

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    15 Nov 2018, 10:46 IST
JimmyButler - Cropped
Philadelphia 76ers guard Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler believes the Philadelphia 76ers will be tough to beat once they settle in together.

Butler made his debut for the 76ers in a 111-106 loss to the Orlando Magic in the NBA on Wednesday, having been traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this week.

The four-time All-Star, who scored 14 points and had four rebounds, feels the 76ers just need time to gel.

"So far we all get along. That's the first thing," Butler said.

"We all want each other to be great, we're all talking about where we're supposed to be and what we see out there on the floor.

"It's coming sooner rather than later. We're going to be just fine. Once we put this thing together, we're gonna be tough."

Joel Embiid recorded his first career triple-double with 19 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, but the 76ers coughed up a 16-point lead against Orlando.

Butler praised the 24-year-old Embiid, saying: "Joel's a hell of a player.

"When you put really good basketball players out there on the court, it's always going to look good, as long as you play basketball the right way. I think we all do that.

"We just came up a little bit short, we're OK, back to the drawing board, to practice, get a W next time."

The 76ers are at home to the Utah Jazz on Friday.

Omnisport
NEWS
