Butler's groin strain 'nothing significant' – 76ers coach Brown

Jimmy Butler's MRI "came back favourable" but the Philadelphia 76ers star is still listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets with a groin strain, according to head coach Brett Brown.

Butler strained his groin in Monday's win over the Detroit Pistons – the four-time NBA All-Star missing all three of his shots and grabbing four rebounds in 10 minutes of action before leaving the court.

The 29-year-old avoided structural damage but he is set to miss the midweek showdown with the Nets.

"The MRI came back favourable, but we will list him as doubtful for tomorrow night," Brown said.

"In regards to what are we guessing or what are we thinking going forward, we really can't make that prediction.

"What we can say is that the MRI revealed, as I said, nothing significant, but we deem him to be doubtful for tomorrow night."

Philadelphia acquired Butler from the Minnesota Timberwolves last month in exchange for a package centred around Robert Covington and Dario Saric.

Butler has averaged 19.8 points and 5.2 rebounds in 13 games with the 76ers.

He has also shot 48.7 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from three-point range during his time in Philadelphia.