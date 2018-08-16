Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Canadian star Barrett has 34 points in Duke exhibition debut

Associated Press
NEWS
News
69   //    16 Aug 2018, 09:15 IST
AP Image

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — Canadian star R.J. Barrett scored 34 points in his first exhibition game for Duke, helping the Blue Devils rout Ryerson 86-67 on Wednesday night in his hometown.

"It was great to get to go out there with my brothers in my hometown. It was special for me," Barrett said. "A lot of excitement, a little nervous with it being the first time wearing a Duke jersey. But for me, playing in front of the fans is great. I got to see mom and dad in the crowd and everybody in Canada. It was cool."

NCAA rules permit teams to take an international trip once every four years. The Blue Devils will play the play the University of Toronto on Friday, then head to Montreal to face McGill on Sunday.

The 6-foot-7 Barrett won both Gatorade and Naismith player of the year awards last season in helping Florida's Montverde Academy to an undefeated season and U.S. high school title. He also led Canada's U19 team, coached by Ryerson's Roy Rana, to a gold medal at the 2017 U19 world championships.

"I told R.J. at the end of the game in the handshake line, it's nothing but love," Rana said. "I want to see him do well."

Zion Williamson added 29 points for Duke.

Barrett found Williamson with a half-court lob for an alley-oop that brought the crowd to its feet.

"Those two kids, they're all about winning. They get it," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said.

Barrett certainly no signs of first-game jitters.

"I don't think he's a kid that ever gets nervous and he's never afraid but he's excited. He's proud," Krzyzewski said. "He's represented Canada internationally and this is his home. He's proud to be at Duke. He's proud, proud, proud about so many things, and you want to play great. I thought he played really well but he'll play even better as this moves along."

JV Mukama led Ryerson with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Associated Press
NEWS
Duke's Barrett ready for homecoming during Canadian tour
RELATED STORY
50 Greatest Basketball Players Ever - 31 to 40 on our...
RELATED STORY
Ayton gets 10 points in NBA debut at Summer League
RELATED STORY
5 best clutch shots hit by Carmelo Anthony
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft 2018: 5 Biggest Winners
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19 Free Agency: Worst Contract By Team -...
RELATED STORY
The Melo story: 5 wrong turns in Carmelo Anthony's career
RELATED STORY
Carmelo Anthony: 5 Best Performance With The New York Knicks
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Unicorns in the 2018 NBA Draft
RELATED STORY
5 greatest clutch moments in Derek Fisher's career
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us