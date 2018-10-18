×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Casey wins debut with Pistons, 103-100 over Nets

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    18 Oct 2018, 07:36 IST
AP Image

DETROIT (AP) — Andre Drummond had 24 points and 20 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons won their opener under new coach Dwane Casey, 103-100 over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

Blake Griffin added 26 points for the Pistons, who were without two potential starters but still managed to hold off Brooklyn. Caris LeVert equaled a career high with 27 points for the Nets, and he drove to the basket in the final seconds with Brooklyn down one. LeVert lost the ball, and it went out of bounds to Detroit.

Reggie Jackson made two free throws for the Pistons with 6.2 seconds remaining, and Joe Harris missed from near the top of the key at the other end.

The Nets scored the game's first eight points, and Brooklyn's Jarrett Allen made an impressive defensive play early when he blocked Griffin's dunk attempt. The Nets led by as many as 12 points in the first quarter, but it was tied at 51 at halftime.

Detroit opened a 13-point lead in the third quarter, but Brooklyn rallied. The Pistons led 101-96 when Spencer Dinwiddie went to the line for the Nets. Dinwiddie made a free throw but missed the second. Brooklyn came up with the rebound, and Harris made a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to one.

Dinwiddie had 23 points.

The Pistons were without Stanley Johnson (toe) and Reggie Bullock (illness). Brooklyn was not at full strength, either. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was out because of a left adductor injury.

TRIBUTE

The Pistons honored Aretha Franklin before the game by playing a recording of her singing the national anthem. Former Pistons star Isiah Thomas spoke briefly, asking for a moment of silence for Franklin, who died in August. After the moment of silence, and with no additional announcement, a recording of Franklin singing the anthem at the 2004 NBA Finals began playing while pictures scrolled on the scoreboard screen.

A microphone was left unattended at midcourt while the anthem played.

TIP-INS

Nets: Brooklyn was also without DeMarre Carroll (right ankle), Allen Crabbe (left ankle), Shabazz Napier (right hamstring) and Alan Williams (left ankle).

Pistons: Jackson scored 19 points.

UP NEXT

Nets: Host New York on Friday night.

Pistons: At Chicago on Saturday night.

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

Associated Press
NEWS
2018-19 NBA Season Preview: Detroit Pistons
RELATED STORY
Smashing debut: Giannis, Bucks cruise in new arena's opener
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicting the 5 best new head coaches
RELATED STORY
Pistons hope Jackson will be ready for opener
RELATED STORY
5 Times Michael Jordan got shut down
RELATED STORY
Nets want to be better, but probably still won't be good
RELATED STORY
Dwight Howard's back problems delaying his Wizards debut
RELATED STORY
With LeBron gone, Eastern Conference set for a new champion
RELATED STORY
5 Legendary performances of Kobe Bryant in NBA Finals
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 5 Players Poised to Have a Breakout Season
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us