Cavaliers agree long-term extension with general manager Koby Altman

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 01 Nov 2019, 23:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cleveland Cavaliers GM Koby Altman

The Cleveland Cavaliers have handed a long-term contract extension to general manager Koby Altman.

Despite struggling last season in the wake of LeBron James' move to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Cavs owner Dan Gilbert has insisted he has faith in Altman to turn their fortunes around.

Altman bucks a trend in Cleveland, having become the first GM to receive an extension since Gilbert bought the team in 2005.

Gilbert said: "Koby has been a culture-driver and an innovator who has built a fresh, new foundation and environment for our front office and team that inspires everyone involved.

"He is a passionate leader who is executing a very dynamic, strategic plan for the future of the team and our vision for growth and success.

"Koby's collaborative approach has also extended beyond the team and had a consistent, positive impact across our entire organisation.

"I look forward to seeing his hard work and creativity continue to make us better and help guide the team towards reaching our goals for years to come."

OFFICIAL: Cavs General Manager Koby Altman signs long-term contract extension.

DETAILS: https://t.co/J4maSrAi3O pic.twitter.com/fv7JUfaR8N — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 1, 2019

Altman, who has worked in Cleveland's front office since 2012, was promoted to his current role in July 2017 and received a three-year deal at the time.

Advertisement

"I'm truly humbled and excited to sign a long-term extension with the Cavaliers and I look forward to continuing the overall development and growth we are experiencing with this team," Altman said.

"We have a first-class organisation, led by our chairman Dan Gilbert, an extraordinary fanbase and a great team behind the team, who provide incredible resources and opportunities for us to be successful."

The 37-year-old watched his team plummet from their third consecutive NBA Finals appearance against the Golden State Warriors in his first full season at the helm to a 19-63 record last year after James departed for the Lakers.

This past off-season, Altman hired veteran coach John Beilein, sending a signal that player development was a priority for the franchise moving forward.