Cavaliers, coach Larry Drew mutually part ways

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Larry Drew

The Cleveland Cavaliers' coaching carousel continues to spin following the departure of Larry Drew.

Cleveland and head coach Drew agreed to mutually part ways, the Cavaliers announced on Thursday.

The Cavaliers fired Tyronn Lue in October and promoted Drew, who was serving as an assistant coach at the time before adding a second year to the 61-year-old's contract.

"I am very proud of what we accomplished over the last several years together and will always cherish our Championship," Drew said in a statement.

"I also want to commend our players this season for the bond that they established, the way they approached their jobs and the hard work and growth they had every day. I am very proud of them and wish them the best as they continue to develop for the future."

Drew's dismissal comes as no surprise considering he compiled a 19-57 record in 76 NBA games this season after taking over for Lue following Cleveland's 0-6 start.

The Cavs failed to make the playoffs and finished with the third-worst record in the league.

It certainly did not help that stars Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson were limited to just 22 and 43 games, respectively, as they dealt with injuries.

"We have great respect and appreciation for Larry and the job that he did as the head coach of the Cavaliers for nearly the entire 2018-19 campaign," Cleveland general manager Koby Altman said in a statement. "He brought professionalism, class and steady leadership both this past season and the prior four years."

Cleveland will enter next month's NBA Draft Lottery with some decent odds of landing the top selection. The event is scheduled to take place on May 14.

Drew launched his coaching career with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1992, serving as an assistant before landing his first head coaching job with the Atlanta Hawks in 2010.

He also served as head coach for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2013 before joining the Cavs in 2014.