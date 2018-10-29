×
Cavaliers fire coach Lue amid winless start

29 Oct 2018, 01:18 IST
Tyronn Lue's tenure in Cleveland is over, the Cavaliers firing their head coach after a winless start to the season.

Reports on Sunday claimed Larry Drew had been promoted to interim coach, replacing Lue after an 0-6 start, and the team soon confirmed the decision.

Lue, 41, went 128-83 in his three years at the helm as he guided the team to four consecutive NBA Finals appearances and a championship in 2016, but the departures of stars Kyrie Irving in August 2017 and LeBron James this year have left a significant void.

Cavs general manager Koby Altman said the call was not made lightly, saying "this is a different team equation" that he felt "needed a different voice and approach that required this change" as a result.

"This was a very difficult decision. It is especially so considering coach Lue’s time with us over the last four years, including four straight trips to the NBA Finals," Altman said.

"We have respect and great admiration for Ty, not only as a coach but as a person.

"We thank him for the many ways he has contributed to our success, wish him the best and he will always be remembered for leading a very special Cavs team back against the odds to win the title in 2016."

Lue released a statement later on Sunday as he reflected on his time with the team.

"My time here in Cleveland was truly special," Lue said. "I am very grateful for the dedication, sacrifice and support of all the players on our team, the tremendous coaches I worked with and, of course, our incredible fans.

"Lastly, deep thanks to Dan Gilbert, David Griffin and Koby Altman for the opportunity over the last three years and I only wish the organisation success moving forward."

