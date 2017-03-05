Cavs crushed as Harden lifts Rockets

James Harden helped the Houston Rockets to a win as the Cleveland Cavaliers were well beaten in the NBA.

An undermanned Cleveland Cavaliers were thrashed in the NBA as James Harden led the Houston Rockets to a win.

Without LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, the Cavs were comprehensively beaten 120-92 by the Miami Heat on Saturday.

Harden starred for the Rockets as they were too good for the Memphis Grizzlies 123-108.

Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard dominated for the San Antonio Spurs in an overtime win.

CAVS CRUSHED

With James and Irving rested, Channing Frye led the Cavs with 21 points.

But they were well beaten by the Heat, who got 23 points from Goran Dragic and a double-double from Hassan Whiteside (20 points and 13 rebounds).

HARDEN LIFTS ROCKETS

Harden recorded a double-double of 33 points and 11 assists for the Rockets.

He got support from Clint Capela, who had 24 points and 11 rebounds, as Houston made it back-to-back wins.

JaMychal Green had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Memphis.

SPURS RALLY

The Spurs needed overtime to get past the Minnesota Timberwolves 97-90 and clinch a play-off spot.

Leonard was the star with 34 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and five assists.

KAWHI IN FORM

CLIPPERS WIN AS RAPTORS DOWNED

The Los Angeles Clippers overcame the Chicago Bulls 101-91 and the Toronto Raptors were beaten 101-94 by the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Detroit Pistons thrashed the Philadelphia 76ers 136-106, the Charlotte Hornets overcame the Denver Nuggets 112-102 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Brooklyn Nets 130-116.

WARRIORS LOOK FOR RESPONSE

The Golden State Warriors (50-11) should end a two-game skid when they take on the New York Knicks (25-37) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.