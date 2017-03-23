Cavs fall to Nuggets as Westbrook triple-double leads Thunder

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers were physically no match for the Denver Nuggets, who triumphed 126-113 on Wednesday.

Reigning NBA champions the Cleveland Cavaliers indifferent run of form continued after losing to the Denver Nuggets, while the Oklahoma City Thunder were once again spearheaded by Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook recorded his 35th triple-double of the season as the Thunder defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 122-97.

The Boston Celtics stayed hot with a 109-100 win over the Indiana Pacers.

CAVS OUTMUSCLED IN DENVER

It was a night to forget for the Cavs, who were outscored 70-30 by the Nuggets in the pain.

James had just 18 points and he sat out much of the quarter alongside team-mate Kyrie Irving, who posted 33 points, as the Cavs lost for the second time in three games.

The Nuggets were led by Nikola Jokic's double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds.

WESTBROOK FLAWLESS FOR OKC

Westbrook, who is now six triple-doubles shy of tying Oscar Robertson's single-season record, scored 18 points on a perfect six-of-six from the field, and a perfect six-for-six from the free-throw line, with 14 assists and 11 rebounds.

He also became the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double while perfect from the field and line.

THOMAS LIFTS CELTICS

Isaiah Thomas put up 25 points as the Celtics won for the fifth time in six games.

The Celtics are now just one game back of the top-seeded Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference.

LEBRON WITH THE SLAM!

WIZARDS, BULLS POST WINS

Bradley Beal and John Wall starred as the Washington Wizards beat the Atlanta Hawks 104-100, while the Chicago Bulls accounted for the Detroit Pistons 117-95.

The Utah Jazz were 108-101 winners over the New York Knicks, the Sacramento Kings lost 116-98 to the Milwaukee Bucks and the Charlotte Hornets topped the Orlando Magic 109-102.

SPURS HEADLINE ACTION

The San Antonio Spurs play host to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. The Los Angeles Clippers are on the road against the Dallas Mavericks, while the Miami Heat entertain the Toronto Raptors.