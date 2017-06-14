Cavs fan Jason Day praises Warriors after NBA Finals loss

Jason Day's U.S. Open week began badly as he was forced to accept his Cleveland Cavaliers' being second best to the Golden State Warriors.

by Omnisport News 14 Jun 2017, 01:55 IST

Jason Day

Amid Jason Day's opinions about Erin Hills and his prospects for the 117th U.S. Open, there was on Tuesday the inevitable question, with apologies, about his beloved Cleveland Cavaliers.

Day, who lives in Columbus, Ohio, gave all credit due to the Golden State Warriors, who won their second title in three years against the Cavs after Monday's 129-120 success wrapped up a 4-1 victory.

The Australian, who has twice finished runner-up at the U.S. Open, is training his sights on a second major triumph - but not before he was asked for his take on the Cavs' defeat.

"I think Golden State, they played great. Having Kevin Durant definitely helps," he said. "Steph Curry is obviously a genius with a ball in his hand from outside the three-point line.

"The whole team, we were looking at it, our bench needed to play better than their bench. I think if we look at it, in Game 3, LeBron [James] and Curry had an outstanding game. But unfortunately we kind of lost it in the last minute.

"And it was due to Kevin Durant having two free-throws, and him pulling up and shooting a three right at the end and kind of took the wind out of your sails.

"Like in any sport and any professional sport it's very, very difficult to win. I've never played a team sport, so I can only blame myself. I don't think there should be any blame, I think the guys played as hard as they could.

"Obviously, some guys could play better, some guys did a lot of work and it's a team effort when it comes to basketball, and I'm hoping for a better result next year.

"It was a lot of fun watching them because they're the two best teams going around and it would have been nice to be able to get one on the road and have it extended a little bit more.

"But Golden State did a tremendous job, not only through the regular season but in the playoffs, as well."