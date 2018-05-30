Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Cavs' Kevin Love questionable for NBA Finals opener due to concussion

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue is unsure whether Kevin Love will be fit to face the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 30 May 2018, 04:21 IST
16
kevin-love-05262018-us-news-getty-ftr
Kevin Love

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love could miss game one of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors as he remains in concussion protocol, said head coach Tyronn Lue.

Love suffered a concussion in game six of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics last week when he knocked heads with rookie Jayson Tatum. 

Jeff Green started for Love in game seven and scored 19 points with eight rebounds in an 87-79 Cleveland victory on Sunday.

Speaking as the Cavs flew out to the Bay Area ahead of Thursday's opener, Lue told reporters: "He's still in the concussion protocol.

"As far as being ready for Thursday, we're not sure. But he's still in the concussion protocol."

Unfortunately, Love has a history of missing time in the Finals. 

Love missed a game in the 2016 Finals with a concussion as the Cavs won the championship and sat out the entire 2015 Finals with a separated shoulder.

The 29-year-old is averaging only 13.9 points per game in the playoffs after averaging 17.6 in the regular season.

If he is to miss game one, Green is expected to start and extra pressure will be on Kyle Korver, J.R. Smith and others to account for Love's scoring and rebounding ability.

