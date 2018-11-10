×
Celtics forward Gordon Hayward booed on return to Utah

10 Nov 2018, 14:08 IST
Gordon Hayward did not receive a warm reception from Jazz fans on Friday as he returned to Utah for the first time since signing a four-year, $128million contract with the Boston Celtics in July 2017.

Hayward was booed loudly during the pre-game introductions and every time he touched the ball during the warm-ups.

One Utah fan was even seen wearing an old Hayward jersey, which had 'Coward' on the nameplate. 

During the game, fans started chanting "we don't miss you" when Hayward was shooting a free throw in the third quarter.

The Jazz duly held on for a 123-115 win over Boston. Hayward scored 13 points and dished out seven assists in 26 minutes on the floor.

Before the contest, the Jazz had tweeted a video bearing the message 'Welcome back, Gordon', but it appears many of their fans were not so keen to see the 28-year-old.

Hayward was originally selected by the Jazz out of Butler with the ninth pick in the 2010 draft. He spent his first seven seasons in Utah, averaging 15.7 points per game, before he signed with Boston.

Hayward broke his ankle in Boston's first game last season and missed the rest of the year. He was out with the injury when the Celtics visited Utah in 2017-18.

