×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Celtics rally for win over Pacers, Bucks pull away from Pistons

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    18 Apr 2019, 09:46 IST
Irving-Kyrie-USnews-041719-ftr-getty
Kyrie Irving

The Boston Celtics are firmly in control of their opening-round series against the Indiana Pacers in the NBA playoffs.

Boston came away with a 99-91 win over the Pacers on Wednesday at the TD Garden to go up 2-0 in their Eastern Conference first-round matchup.

The Pacers appeared to take control in the third quarter as they outscored Boston by 13 and ended the period with a 79-68 advantage.

Boston, however, responded with an 18-3 run in the early stages of the fourth quarter to swing the scoreboard back in their favour.

The teams traded the lead over the next few minutes and Indiana had a chance to tie the score with less than 15 seconds to go. But, Wesley Matthews threw the ball out of bounds. The Pacers also committed a turnover on their next possession, allowing Boston to seal the win.

Meanwhile, the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks trailed the eighth-seeded Detroit Pistons by a point at half-time.

However, Milwaukee pulled away with 35-point third quarter and cruised to a 120-99 victory from there. They also hold a 2-0 lead in the series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied 26 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for the Bucks in the victory.

Elsewhere, the Houston Rockets took an early lead and never looked back in their 118-98 win over the Utah Jazz. 

Advertisement

Houston star James Harden recorded a triple-double, registering 32 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Chris Paul chipped in 17 points. 

Five Jazz players reached double figures in the losing effort, led by Ricky Rubio's 17 points. 

 

Brilliant Bledsoe

Eric Bledsoe finished with a game-high 27 points and added six assists in Milwaukee's win.

The Pacers had no answers for Celtics star Kyrie Irving. The guard registered 37 points, seven assists and six rebounds in his team's victory.

 

Smith struggles

Ish Smith came off the bench and scored seven points on three-of-13 shooting in Detroit's loss. He was minus-10 for the game.

Domantas Sabonis made little impact on the scoresheet for the Pacers, attempting just one shot in 22 minutes of action. He averaged 14.1 points in the regular season.

 

Harden's hard work

Rockets star Harden earned a chance at a four-point play against the Jazz.

Jayson Tatum converted the dunk through contact to finish off Boston's win.

Warriors at Clippers

Los Angeles erased a 31-point deficit and surprisingly tied the matchup at 1-1 with a shocking win in game two to make the series interesting. The Warriors will look to bounce back Thursday at the Staples Center.

Advertisement
Pacers use size to pull off big 111-102 win over Pistons
RELATED STORY
Horford records second career triple-double in Celtics' win
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks - Game 1
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018/19: 3 Talking points from Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks
RELATED STORY
NBA Daily Notes: The Celtics crush the Pacers; Top fantasy picks for January 10th
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics - Game 1
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction-Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers
RELATED STORY
Pacers earn big win over Raptors, Oladipo injured
RELATED STORY
Bucks come away with win over Raptors, Lakers star LeBron returns
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us