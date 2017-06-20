Celtics-Sixers trade finalised, Markelle Fultz expected to go No. 1

The Sixers will get the first overall pick for the second consecutive year and are expected to take the star Washington guard.

by Omnisport News 20 Jun 2017, 00:51 IST

Markelle Fultz in action for Washington

The Philadelphia 76ers will have the first overall pick in the NBA Draft for the second consecutive year after finalising their deal with the Boston Celtics on Monday and moving up from the number three spot.

Most expect the Sixers to take Washington guard Markelle Fultz first overall and pair him with Ben Simmons, who missed what would have been his rookie season with a foot injury after going No. 1 last year.

The Celtics will get an additional first-round pick in the 2018 or 2019 draft in exchange for moving down two spots in the first round this year.

Boston could very well end up selecting the same player they had in mind anyway, with Fultz not a great fit due to the presence of Isaiah Thomas and the Los Angeles Lakers expected to take Lonzo Ball at No. 2.

Danny Ainge says that he believes the player he will select at No. 3 is quite possibly the player he would have selected at No. 1. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 19, 2017

Reports first emerged on Friday that the teams were in serious discussions about swapping picks, and Fultz made a hastily arranged visit to Philadelphia on Saturday to get to know some of Sixers players and executives.

Sixers big man Joel Embiid tweeted a photo of himself with Fultz, Simmons and Robert Covington along with the caption: "This should be legendary if it happens."

This should be legendary if it happens #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/234a42aoZW — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 18, 2017

Fultz, who recently turned 19, averaged 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists as a freshman on a Washington team that went 9-22.