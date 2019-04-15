Celtics start strong, Harden leads Rockets past Jazz

Houston Rockets star James Harden

The Boston Celtics topped the Indiana Pacers 84-74 in game one of their NBA Eastern Conference first-round playoff series, while the Houston Rockets defeated the Utah Jazz in the west.

A surprising 20-point performance from Markieff Morris assisted Kyrie Irving's 20-point effort in Boston's opener on Sunday.

Cory Joseph, who averaged 6.5 points per game during the regular season, led a cold Indiana squad with 14 points

The Portland Trail Blazers took a 1-0 lead in their Western Conference matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder after winning 104-99.

Damian Lillard led all scorers with 30 points, but C. J. McCollum and Enes Kanter also had big games for the Trail Blazers.

Thunder star Russell Westbrook posted 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, but Oklahoma City could not overcome terrible three-point shooting, as they made just five of 33 attempts.

Eastern Conference top seeds the Milwaukee Bucks saw off the Blake-Griffin less Detroit Pistons 121-86 in game one.

The Bucks moved ahead early and stayed there behind a well-rounded scoring attack thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo's 24 points and 17 rebounds.

Griffin was absent for the Pistons due to a knee injury and will likely have to a huge impact to turn the series around when he makes his debut.

Meanwhile, James Harden's 29 points and 10 assists led Houston to a convincing 122-90 victory against Utah.

Rudy Gobert contributed 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Jazz, but constantly found himself overwhelmed in the paint by a swarm of Rocket slashers. Not to mention Harden driving to the basket.

McCollum provides support for Lillard

Portland's McCollum scored 24 points for, only trailing Lillard on the night against Oklahoma City.

Luke Kennard scored a team-high 21 points in Detroit's loss to Milwaukee.

Turner, George struggle in losses

Myles Turner scored five points on two-of-six shooting for the Pacers.

Paul George scored 26 points, but was four-of-15 from deep and had a horrendous first half.

Joe Ingles scored three points on one-of-four shooting for the Jazz.

Lillard showcases credentials

Trail Blazers star Lillard showcased why he is one of the NBA's best clutch scorers with a deep three down the stretch.

Antetokounmpo nearly took off from the free throw line on the break on this slam.

Sunday's results

Boston Celtics 84-74 Indiana Pacers

Portland Trail Blazers 104-99 Oklahoma City Thunder

Milwaukee Bucks 121-86 Detroit Pistons

Houston Rockets 122-90 Utah Jazz

Nets at 76ers

Everyone will be watching to see if the Philadelphia 76ers can bounce back from a game-one upset. The Brooklyn Nets have little playoff experience, but put on an inspiring performance to take down the third-seeded 76ers on Saturday. This game will be critical for Philadelphia, as they could have to head to Brooklyn down 2-0 if they cannot respond.